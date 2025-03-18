“I Don’t Need Any of That Crap”: Steelers Star Cameron Heyward Slams Aaron Rodgers for Taking Too Long to Make a Decision

Aaron Rodgers’ suspenseful offseason has become a yearly tradition. A few seasons ago, we debated whether he’d end up with the Broncos or Jets, and it was the latter. Now, we’re left wondering if he’ll sign with the Vikings, Giants, or Steelers. And this uncertainty is making one Steel City star restless.

Advertisement

Rodgers was recently spotted on a beach, appearing deep in thought, almost as if contemplating his future. Of late, it’s been reported that he has prioritized joining the Vikings and he’s simply waiting for them to make a decision first before considering other options. Regardless, the photos sent the NFL world into a frenzy. So many fans are tired of the long, played-out drama.

However, it’s not just the fans who are tired of Rodgers’ antics. Cameron Heyward has been a legendary defensive tackle with the Steelers for 14 seasons. He was asked a hypothetical question during a podcast appearance if he would go on a “darkness retreat” with Rodgers if it meant a guarantee of signing the QB. His response was blunt—no sugarcoating, just straight to the point.

“I ain’t doing that darkness retreat,” Cam said with a hint of disgust. “I don’t need any of that crap. Either you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler or you don’t. It’s simple, that’s the pitch. If you want me to recruit, that’s the recruiting pitch. Pittsburgh Steelers, if you want to be part of it, so be it. If you don’t, no skin off my back.”

WOW: #Steelers standout DL Cameron Heyward is tired of waiting for Aaron Rodgers to make his decision. “I ain’t doing that darkness retreat. I don’t need any of that crap. Either you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler or you don’t.“ Damn

pic.twitter.com/qPYz4RwDZh — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 18, 2025

It sounds like Heyward isn’t involved in Rodgers’ recruiting process. However, as the podcast host pointed out, new Steeler Darius Slay did mention that Heyward reached out to him before he joined the team. It was also reported that he called Russell Wilson last season before the Steelers signed him. So, Cam has seemingly taken on the role of the team’s unofficial player recruiter.

The fan reaction to the post was quite interesting, to say the least. Some Steelers fans praised Heyward for not giving in to Rodgers’ “crap”. Others made fun of the defensive tackle because Pittsburgh is one of the few teams without a quality QB.

I mean he’s not wrong. Making teams wait without answers is irresponsible especially if he makes them wait till after the draft — Might Titan (@MightTitan1) March 18, 2025

Agree — Keith Dumbman (@Maiernatin) March 18, 2025

Big tough words from Big Soft himself.

The most overrated team captain in Steelers history.

But hey, buy his t-shirt because he wants to give back. pic.twitter.com/kb8RLKqVR9 — STFD (@Interst8forty4) March 18, 2025

When are NFL players NOT talking on a podcast? — Harry Berries (@MrHarryBerries) March 18, 2025

We’ll see if Rodgers makes his decision anytime soon or if he continues to toy with his suitors. It’s a strange stance to take at this point in his career. Based on his performance last year, most would assume he has little to no leverage. But with all the big free-agent QBs off the market, he somehow holds some leverage—which is incredible when you analyze his play last season.

Pittsburgh is the only destination truly desperate for an answer at QB. At least the Vikings have JJ McCarthy as a backup plan, and the Giants have a high enough draft pick to take a promising young gun and roll the dice. The Steelers, though, have been stuck in the middle for years, missing on several young QB signings—Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Devlin Hodges, just to name a few.

It’s awesome what Mike Tomlin has been able to do for the Steelers over the years. His 18 consecutive seasons with a non-losing record is something to be proud of. But for the organization, he might be doing them more harm than good by being too good a coach. Let’s be honest, you could give that man a team of college students and he’d probably be able to make them go 9-8. But is that what’s best for the franchise?

Sometimes it’s not the worst thing in the world to tank for a good draft pick. Several teams have landed their franchise QBs that way. Maybe it’s a strategy the Steelers should think about employing if they want to solve their QB woes. Rather than continually go after older veterans like Rodgers and Wilson, only to run out of gas by December every season.