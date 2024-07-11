WATCH: 247lbs Derrick Henry’s Insane Workout Includes One Legged Squats While Wearing Heavy Chains

With over 9502 rushing yards and 90 Touchdowns in eight seasons, Derrick Henry has undeniably been one of the best Running Backs of the last decade. One of the key reasons behind his consistency is the effort he puts behind his physique and conditioning. The Ravens star is a physical beast and if his latest workout video is anything to go by, the RB seems all set to maintain his top performances in the coming season as well.

Yesterday, Derrick Henry was spotted at the Sanders Fit Performance Centre performing an extremely impressive one-legged workout. Wearing a heavy metal chain, the Ravens RB was seen doing a one-legged squat with a high range of depth. The workout clip also showed Henry performing a soul-crushing lunge exercise with a barbell loaded with two heavy plates.

Not only do you have to stop Lamar Jackson in the Ravens offense You also have to stop Derrick Henry pic.twitter.com/ChBhidx3A7 — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) July 9, 2024

Safe to say, fans were impressed with Henry’s commitment to improving his lower body muscles. The bigger talking point however was the massive offensive threat that Henry’s addition brings to the Ravens. With Henry and Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore-based side has two of the best in their respective positions.

However, one concerning factor for the Ravens lies in their lack of depth at the RB position. Currently, the top backup listed for Henry is Justice Hill who is more of a WR than a RB. With age catching up, workload management might be a focus point for Henry.

But with his immense dedication to conditioning and physical maintenance in the offseason, it won’t be a surprise to see him finish this season with no scratches. These are the reasons why he ranks highly in most analysts’ top RBs list.

Henry is Top 10 NFL Running Back

Earlier this month, ESPN published the fifth edition of its annual RBs rankings. What makes this list special is the fact that the contributors to the survey are NFL executives, coaches, and scouts. As per the rankings, Christian McCaffrey ranks at number 1 this season garnering more than 80%of votes for the numero uno position.

The top 5 was then rounded out by Jets’ Breece Hall, Browns’ Nick Chubb, Saquon Barkley, and Jonathan Taylor. A notable omission from this year’s top 5 was Derrick Henry who was part of the top 5 list last year. This time, however, he is ranked a low 9th – a drop of 4 ranks. It’s worth noting that among the top 10 listed, Derrick was the oldest at 30.

While the report mentioned that the survey correspondents were confident in Henry’s abilities, his ranking is a bit lower this time due to the challenges he will face under a new system and teammates. It’s no secret that one of the biggest question marks about Derrick’s move to the Ravens has been about how well he fits into their system.

An unknown NFC scout in the ESPN report brought this up and argued things can go “downhill” for Henry as his positioning might be deeper into the field in a shotgun-heavy offense.