WATCH: Chiefs Rookie Xavier Worthy Shakes The Internet With Insane Speed During Special Workouts

While their wide receiver room was looking a little underwhelming, the KC Chiefs pulled off a major steal bringing in newly drafted WR Xavier Worthy into the fold. Worthy has wasted no time in getting right to work to become a viable weapon in the Chiefs’ arsenal. If the footage of the 1st round pick’s practice and training latest session is any indication, fans are about to be in for a treat in the upcoming season.

NEWS: #Chiefs 1st round receiver Xavier Worthy is training with world-renowned wide receiver specialist Delfonte Diamond, Coach spoke with @_MLFootball about @XavierWorthy “He’s got unreal speed & twitchiness, extremely explosive, and is a dangerous weapon in space & 1 on… pic.twitter.com/Xbq4yiaLVQ — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 11, 2024

Worthy initially got off to a bit of a slow start for the Chiefs. Earlier in the OTAs, the WR was sidelined because of a tweaked hamstring. However, he is back at it, training hard to contribute to the run the Chiefs are planning on making in the upcoming season.

Furthermore, he is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to his training. He has recruited Delfonte Diamond to help him get ready for his first NFL season. With an impressive resume, Diamond has worked with all the big WRs in the game. From Rashee Rice, and Deebo Samuel to players like Steff Diggs, Diamonf has been coaching WRs for a while.

Even though Diamond has been training Worthy for only a short while, he has recognized some key facets of Worthy’s game that are going to be extremely helpful for his team. Diamond broke down Worthy’s skillset and said,

“He’s got unreal speed & twitchiness, extremely explosive, and is a dangerous weapon in space & one on ones. You have to know where he’s at on the field AT ALL TIMES!!!”

And extremely explosive is exactly what the Chiefs need. With a new WR like Worthy, the Chiefs’ offense is surely going to get the boost of speed they’ve lacked since Tyreek Hill departed. Moreover, as the clip of Worthy practicing went viral on X (Twitter), the fans were enamored and excited by his display of athleticism.

Fans go gaga over Worthy’s Practice Clip

As the WR’s practice clip went viral, fans took to X to express their excitement. Fans were happy to see that the Chiefs were finally getting the kind of WR room they needed to chase their third ring. Moreover, they were appreciative of the fact that the young gun was putting in the time and work to perfect his style of play.

I’m drafting this guy in fantasy football — Noah (@PSM_Sports_) July 11, 2024

Chiefs could have a solid Wr group this year. One of the best well rounded actually. — The Fantasy Headliners (@FantasyHdliners) July 11, 2024

Looks like he’s doing it right and perfecting his craft. I’m excited to see what he can do. — Stephen the Martyr (@StM_1979) July 12, 2024

Looks like his hamstring is ALLL better!! — Travis (@IronTiger72) July 11, 2024



The fans seem excited for the rookie’s NFL appearance. With the way the WR seems to be training, the Chiefs are definitely going to have a better-balanced offense than they did in the past few years. Now it all comes down to how well these practice sessions will translate onto the gridiron.