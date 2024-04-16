WATCH: Pastor Asks Anyone Opposing Kylie and Jason Kelce’s Marriage to “Shut the F*** Up”

Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie’s journey together has been a roller coaster ride from the beginning. Jason was head over heels when he first saw Kylie come in through the door for their first Tinder date in 2016, even though he wasn’t sober enough to stand. It might not have been the most conventional start to a romance; however, they turned out okay. So much so that the duo recently celebrated their sixth marriage anniversary.

A fan account on X (formerly Twitter) known as ‘Kelce Brothers’, posted a compilation of wedding photos and videos of Jason and Kylie amid their big milestone. And the fans were going gaga over it. One particular video captured a memorable moment during the vows where the pastor injected a bit of humor into the proceedings.

As the ceremony reached the stage, where the officiant traditionally asks if anyone objects to the union, she quickly intervened, silencing any potential doubters with a blunt “shut the f*ck up“. The unexpected bit of remark left everyone speechless, bursting into laughter.

“Anyone in attendance, who has cause to believe that this couple should not joined in marriage, just shut the f*ck up,” exclaimed the pastor.

Kylie Kelce has time and time again reiterated that she didn’t know she had matched with an athlete because Jason’s Tinder profile mentioned that he liked deep, meaningful conversations. After the Super Bowl winner failed to make a great impression on his future wife, he called her, asking for a do-over, and next time, he didn’t mess up. As per People, after two years of dating, the couple took their vows at the Logan Hotel in Philadelphia on April 14, 2018. Notably, the ceremony took place only a few months after he and the Eagles lifted the Lombardy for the first time in their franchise history.

The couple didn’t waste any time in turning their family of two into three as they welcomed their first daughter, Wyatt, on Oct. 2, 2019. Wyatt was followed by Elliot, who came into the world on March 4, 2021. Kylie was with Bennett when the Eagles played against the Chiefs in the 2023 Super Bowl. Fortunately for both of them, she didn’t go into labor during the game, as Bennett came a few weeks after the Super Bowl loss on the 23rd of February.

NFL Twitter Wishes Jason and Kylie Kelce on Their Anniversary

Fans from all corners loved the wedding photos and videos of Jason and Kylie and flocked to the comments to wish the duo a happy anniversary. Many were smitten by Kylie’s looks and her beautiful white gown, while others loved how the former Bearcat was watching and gazing at his wife like he was seeing her first time. Take a look:

Jason and Kylie will soon be starting a new chapter of their lives now that he has officially hung up his cleats after a storied 13-year-long stint. While he still has an ever-growing podcast, the former Eagles center might take up acting or even coaching. But for now, he is fully focused on being a full-time dad and spending time with his family.