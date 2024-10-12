Watch: Tom Brady Playfully Complains To Daughter About Son Jack “Making Fun of Him”

This week’s video on Tom Brady’s YouTube channel was something unanticipated. With the video titled “Inside Tom Brady’s Private Football Collection,” the viewers least expected to catch much of personal moments from the QB this time around.

However, the scenes were quite the opposite and endearing. Five minutes into the vlog, Brady was visibly relaxing on a couch in his home. This was after he displayed his precious football collections. The cozy setting shared a special glimpse into his personal life.

The 7x Super Bowl Champion’s oldest son Jack walked into the room with a grin on his face. Immediately moving toward his father, Jack started making fun of the former QB. Fans in the comments speculated it to be concerning the commentary style of the now analyst.

Brady‘s oldest continued to mock his dad, despite the QB’s “Oh shut it” response. Eventually, the former NFL star turned toward his daughter for rescue and Jack had no good comebacks left to make.

Vivian, Brady’s daughter, who was on a call with her dad, was brought into the conversation as the ex-pro jokingly complained to her about Jack. He said, “Your brother’s making fun of me, tell him to stop.” With her usual quick wit, the 11-year-old took a jab at her brother’s old shaved-head look, remarking, “Jack, I think you should shave your head again.”

The comment drew a cheeky laugh from the Fox analyst, who seemed content with his daughter’s support. Jack, on the other hand, could only revert to a typical sibling tone, sarcastically saying, “Nice to talk to you as well.”

The moments are precious for fans to witness, given the unadulterated bonding moments of Brady with his kids. Ever since the NFL legends retired from the league, his children have rarely been captured on the football fields. Hence, getting an insight into these personal times is priceless for the Brady admirers.