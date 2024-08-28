WATCH: Travis Kelce Doubles Down on His Viral Patrick Mahomes Impression

Travis and Jason Kelce are back with a new season and episode of the New Heights podcast after signing a lucrative $100 million deal with Amazon’s Wondery. And what better way to kickstart this new journey than with Hollywood funnyman Adam Sandler on the show? However, during the banter session, the conversation took a turn when Travis once again showcased his uncanny impression of Patrick Mahomes.

While initially discussing Happy Gilmore 2, Sandler’s upcoming movie, Travis revealed that he had finally mastered the art of swinging a golf club like Gilmore (played by Sandler) in the first film. Subsequently, when the actor asked Travis about his golfing prowess, the three-time Super Bowl winner boasted that he could hit the ball 320 yards, which is surprisingly impressive.

The conversation then took a humorous turn when they showed a short clip of Travis driving the ball efficiently, albeit with a long walk-up, just like Gilmore in the movie. Kelce, who was golfing with Mahomes when he made that shot, revealed that Mahomes was actually offering his expert commentary in the background as the shot was made.

Impersonating Mahomes, the Chiefs’ tight end couldn’t help but mock his quarterback’s raspy voice and his tendency to provide commentary, saying in a Mahomes voice, “You can hear Pat Mahomes in the background telling you where it went.”

Notably, Adam Sandler is bringing a sequel to the cult classic golf comedy Happy Gilmore. This time, he managed to rope in Travis for a small cameo. On the show, Sandler revealed that he had originally planned to cast the tight end as his son, but due to undisclosed reasons, both parties settled on a cameo instead.

That being said, the clip from New Heights quickly attracted a lot of attention, with fans noting that Travis’s impression had them rolling with laughter.

Fans love Travis’s Mahomes impression

Mahomes was once again the subject of Travis’s impersonation, and most fans didn’t miss the humor, noting that it’s funny every time he does it.

Along similar lines, several others congratulated the Kelce brothers on the new podcast deal, while others expressed excitement about Travis’s cameo in Happy Gilmore 2. See for yourself:

It wasn’t surprising to hear Mahomes in the background during their golf outing, as the duo frequently spends time together on the green. In June last year, while facing off against Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in The Match, Travis and Mahomes pulled off an upset with a 3-and-1 win at Wynn Golf Club in Vegas.