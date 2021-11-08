“We Ain’t Bad And We Ain’t Cocky, We Rolled On Your Team Like a Kawasaki”: Shannon Sharpe Hilariously Mocks Skip Bayless After the Denver Broncos Embarrass the Dallas Cowboys In a Huge Upset Victory

After the Broncos overpowered the Dallas Cowboys yesterday, Denver legend and Hall-of-Famer Shannon Sharpe showed up to work in a good mood.

The Cowboys were the clear favorites to beat the Broncos on Sunday. Entering the game, they were on a six-game winning streak, having only lost week 1 against the defending Super Bowl champions.

Beating the 4-4 Broncos, who were on a poor run of form, at home didn’t seem like a difficult task. To top it off, franchise QB Dak Prescott would be returning, which meant that yesterday’s game should’ve been a routine win for America’s team.

However, it was the exact opposite. The Broncos marched into AT&T Stadium and absolutely steamrolled the Cowboys. On their path to a 30-16 victory, the Denver defense kept Dallas’s offense scoreless through the first four quarters.

Prescott, who in fairness did just get back from an injury, had a poor game. He completed just 19 of his 39 attempts and threw a pick as well. He’ll need to have a short memory and get back to work and the Cowboys will hope that this was just an off-day, considering that they’re favorites to make a deep playoff run.

For the Broncos, this win put them back above .500, and has hopefully given them enough momentum to secure a playoff berth at the end of the year.

Shannon Sharpe Celebrated The Broncos’ Win Over Dallas on “Undisputed”

Shannon Sharpe, one the greatest TEs of all-time who spent most of his career in Denver, is understandably still a Broncos fan. His co-host on FS1’s “Undisputed”, Skip Bayless, is a Cowboys fan so today’s game obviously had special implications for them.

Although Sharpe predicted his former team would lose, he didn’t hold back on his celebration once they emerged victorious. He came into the studio Monday morning wearing a Broncos helmet, singing, “We ain’t bad and we ain’t cocky, we rolled on your team like a Kawasaki. Vroom vroom!”

And he wasn’t wrong. It was a dominating performance from Denver that deserves all the praise it’s getting from the national media.

