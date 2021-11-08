“Y’ALL STILL DEM BOYS?”: Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless troll Dak Prescott and the Cowboys for showing their true colors in an embarassing loss to the Broncos

Dak Prescott and the rest of the Cowboys are supposed to be good. They were 6-1 entering what seemed like an easy contest against the 4-4 Denver Broncos. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless did not spare them.

Not so fast. The Broncos would put the Dallas Cowboys in a 30-0 hole before some garbage time points made the final score look somewhat respectable. Denver pulled a massive upset as they won 30-16, keeping their slim playoff hopes alive.

The AFC is somewhat of a mess right now. You have two clear division leaders in the Tennessee Titans (7-2) and the Baltimore Ravens, but everything else is up for grabs. The Denver Broncos seized their opportunity to stay alive in all the madness, and it came at the expense of the Dallas Cowboys’ self-respect.

No quit in this team‼️ pic.twitter.com/DY9fNLfyn5 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 7, 2021

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are endlessly trolled by the likes of Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith

For some reason, the Cowboys just happen to be America’s Team, and no I don’t mean that in a good way. All of their losses are always put under a microscope, ready to be dissected at any moment for memes and jokes.

Losing to bad Denver Broncos team had people everywhere salivating at the kind of jokes they could make. Sure, Denver isn’t even that bad of a team, but the Cowboys were supposed to be a Super Bowl contender. Most of the hatred towards ‘the boyz’ probably comes from the fanbase which is known to be toxic at times, and so a loss to a mediocre team was the perfect fuel to light some great jokes.

NFL analysts even got in on the action. Specifically, Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith were all over the Cowboys’ loss. Sharpe was a former Denver Bronco, and so his reaction is expected, and Stephen A. Smith is a New York Giants fan, and so he has no sympathy for the NFC East rivals. Both of them had some hilarious videos to post after the Cowboys loss:

Y’ALL STILL DEM BOYZ 🤣🤣🤣 DO NOT MISS THE TOP OF UNDISPUTED TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/83ppQNnGuN — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 7, 2021

Y’ALL THOUGHT I FORGOT???🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/EXffP6NMTh — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 8, 2021

The Cowboys face off against another bad team next week in the Atlanta Falcons (who pulled off their own upset against the New Orleans Saints), and if the Cowboys blow that one too, then they’ll be the laughing stock of the week once more.

