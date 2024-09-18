We Don’t Have Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, But Kirk Cousins Looks Like Them: Michael Irvin Drops Bold Take

Atlanta’s bet on Kirk Cousins finally paid off as the veteran QB drove his team to a last-minute win in front of the Philadelphia crowd. Kirk’s strong performance reminded everyone of his pre-injury form. In fact, the veteran QB’s one particular play was enough to win the support of Hall of Famer Michael Irvin.

In the final minutes of the 4th quarter, Kirk orchestrated a 70 yard play that ended with a 7-yard touchdown pass and sealed the win for the team. While talking about Cousins on his podcast, Irvin was so impressed that he compared him to Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

“He just looks like a leader. I said Man, I know we don’t have Tom Brady and Peyton Manning anymore but Kirk Cousins looks like them. That’s what he looks like and he got some weapons. I’m telling y’all, don’t give up on Atlanta.”

In Irvin’s opinion, Cousins has a few more tricks up his sleeves and if he performs at the same level, his team could make a run for the playoffs. Irvin added that when he picked Cousins as an MVP candidate a few years ago, everyone belittled him but the prediction turned out to be true. Hence, he believes that the veteran QB can pull a similar performance for the Falcons. For the unversed, in 2022, Cousins led the Vikings to the playoffs with a 13-win regular season and earned a top 10 spot in the NFL MVP vote.

Along with Irvin, Colin Cowherd is another analyst Cousins won over with his game-winning touchdowns and newly found chemistry with the team’s offense.

Colin Cowherd showers praises on Kirk Cousins

While talking on his show ‘The Herd’, Cowherd claimed that the Falcons have one of the best combinations of tight end, wide receiver, running back and quarterback this season. He praised Cousins for his plays in the 2nd half against Eagles where he scored 2 touchdowns with Mooney and London.

In Cowherd’s opinion, Cousins is one of ‘the best quarterbacks‘ of recent times with a pass completion of almost 70% and 4 Pro Bowls to his name. Last year, Cousins’ season was cut short after an Achilles injury. However, in his eight appearances, Cousins scored 18 TDs, covering 2331 yards.

Earlier this year, the Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to a $180 million deal to restructure its offense. While it is too early to describe how successful this contract is for Atlanta, Kirk’s Monday night performance has sure given a headache to his doubters.