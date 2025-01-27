“We Get to See Her Shed a Tear Up in The Box”: Skip Bayless Makes a Prediction About Taylor Swift Ahead of Super Bowl 2025

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Taylor Swift (center) Brittany Mahomes (left) and Donna Kelce (right) react after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Taylor Swift is proving to be a good luck charm for the Kansas City Chiefs. Of the 22 games she’s attended, the Chiefs have won 19, boasting an impressive 86.36% win percentage. Safe to say, she’s had a lot of opportunities to be a happy spectator. However, Skip Bayless is eager to see her cry.

The pop sensation was again on the winning side as the Chiefs edged out the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in a thrilling AFC Championship game at Arrowhead on Sunday. However, veteran analyst Skip Bayless has issued a message for the Eagles on his YouTube channel to make the day less special for her:

“Now you are going to get revenge over Patrick and Travis and her and the Chiefs. She wasn’t obviously in the picture two years ago, but now she is. And now, finally, we get to see her shed a tear up in the box—the luxury suite at the Superdome in New Orleans in two weeks. It’s perfect. It’s written in the stars. It’s scripted in Hollywood.”

Earlier during the game, Skip called on broadcasters to display Taylor Swift’s reaction after Travis Kelce dropped a pass before halftime. Apparently, it was a subtle jab at the broadcasters for constantly highlighting her reactions whenever Travis Kelce scored a touchdown or completed a pass.

Show Taylor Swift after that Kelce drop! — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 27, 2025

A week ago, he had also accused the NFL of “fixing” the game against the Bills in favor of the Chiefs to ensure Swift’s presence at the Super Bowl.

Furthermore, he doubled down on his earlier prediction that the Philadelphia Eagles will win their second Super Bowl this season, crediting general manager Howie Roseman for expanding the roster in the offseason, including the addition of Saquon Barkley.

“The Philadelphia Eagles now, my Eagles. I hate the Eagles. I’m a die-hard Cowboys fan. But I saw them coming, and the Chiefs won’t know what hit them. I’m so happy that the Chiefs pulled it off, and I knew they were going to pull it off. I knew they were going to get a couple of calls.”

Additionally, reflecting on the Bills’ loss, Skip highlighted the Chiefs’ undeniable home-field advantage at Arrowhead and pointed to Josh Allen’s struggles against Patrick Mahomes. In a disappointing statistic for Bills Mafia, Josh Allen now has a 0-4 record against Patrick Mahomes in head-to-head matchups in the playoffs.

“And I knew something was going to happen to the poor Buffalo Bills. They’re not going to get out of Arrowhead alive in an AFC Championship Game. There’s something missing with Josh Allen and his team.”



Now, the Chiefs head to New Orleans for the Super Bowl in two weeks, hoping to secure their 20th win with Taylor Swift in attendance—and, more importantly, clinch the coveted three-peat. Will Skip realise his dream of watching her shed a tear or is it going to be another triumphant day for her and the Chiefs?