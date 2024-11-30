“We Got to Execute Better”: Patrick Mahomes Warns Teammates About “Too Many Mistakes” After Narrow Escape vs Raiders

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs registered a close 19-17 win over the Raiders, as the visitors missed three field goals and committed a late fumble at Arrowhead Stadium on Friday night. While the Chiefs secured a playoff berth, the Kansas City fans were still disappointed. It was yet another ‘ugly KC win’ against a lower-ranked team, following last week’s matchup against the Panthers.

Reflecting on how the Chiefs struggled in the 4th quarter when the Raiders took a one-point lead before the late fumbles, Mahomes discussed the “vantage point of the last sequence” during the post-game press conference.

“Yeah, I didn’t see it. But yeah, obviously a big stop in the big moment. Got us a win there. But yeah, we’ve got to execute better in the 4th quarter, so it doesn’t come to that.”

From his reaction, it is evident that Mahomes wants his teammates to perform better in the final quarter. The Chiefs, who are eyeing a three-peat, can ill afford these “mistakes,” added Mahomes when asked about his “biggest takeaway” from the Week 13 game.

“Yeah, it’s just too many mistakes. At the end of the day, I felt like there were times offensively we moved the ball. Didn’t execute in the red zone, didn’t execute enough in the red zone. But too many mistakes. We’ve got to clean that up if we want to get to where we want to go.”

With the Chiefs securing a playoff berth, the conversation has moved to winning the AFC Championship and the Super Bowl. However, Mahomes’ army is set to face strong challenges from the Lions (10-1) and the Buffalo Bills (9-2) who look well poised to spoil Kansas City’s three-peat dreams.

When asked whether these close games are a concern for the team, Mahomes brushed the narrative aside and explained how the Chiefs are gearing up for the Super Bowl 2025.

“Not necessarily. I mean, when you clinch a playoff spot, your first goal is to get into the playoffs and give yourself a chance for the Super Bowl. But we know we have a long way to go. We’ve got to continue to work to get better, to continue to be a better team going into the playoffs.”

The Chiefs will enjoy an eight-day break before facing Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers on December 8, a matchup that will certainly bolster their playoff preparations. Notably, Mahomes had a decent outing (26-46, 306 yards, and 1 touchdown) against the Raiders which is an ominous sign for all Kansas City rivals.