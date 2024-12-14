“We Got to Get Saquon Lateraling to A.J.”: Jason Kelce and Brother Travis Get Honest About the Eagles’ “Passing Issue”

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the NFL’s best teams. They’re entering Week 15 on a nine-game win streak. However, the vibes surrounding the organization over the past seven days have been some of the worst in the league.

Why? A struggling passing attack. Jalen Hurts threw for just 108 passing yards versus the Carolina Panthers one Sunday ago. It was his third straight contest with fewer than 180 passing yards, which wide receiver A.J. Brown called out in his post-game press session, sparking all sorts of reactions. Some even speculated if there was an ongoing beef between the wide receiver and Jalen.

Former Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce discussed this hot topic out of Philadelphia on their New Heights podcast.

Having played the position of a ball catcher, Travis knows how difficult it can be to get the ball all too frequently in a game, which is why he didn’t take AJ’s side. But he did provide a solution, intentionally or not, revealing what he does when he takes matters into his own hands.

“Unbelievable talent on that football team, especially on the offensive side. Only one football, though… whether you’re running it or throwing it, it’s going to one guy… that’s why I lateral,” Travis said.

This admission led Jason to joke that the Eagles “need to get Saquon [Barkley] lateraling to A.J.” to cure their woes. While that won’t be a realistic solution, there are things Philadelphia can do to keep Brown invested down the stretch.

How can the Eagles get their mindset right ahead of the playoffs?

Philadelphia is unbeaten when A.J. Brown plays this year (10-0). They’ve struggled without him, going 1-2 (Weeks 2-4). So, his desire for a more prolific passing game makes sense. Pairing their dominant rushing attack and stifling defense with a consistent aerial assault would make the Eagles nearly impossible to beat.

Brown and Hurts want the same things. They’re both frustrated at the passing attack’s underwhelming production. Cohesion comes to some units more easily than others. Jason thinks Philadelphia’s offense can still discover theirs despite it already being December.

“I know A.J. Brown as a tremendous teammate… he’s a guy that’s highly competitive and wants to win… I know Jalen Hurts operates in a similar fashion… these are things that happen… we should have everything dialed in. But the reality is, you’re always figuring things out. This is how the league works… that’s the only way you become one of the best teams in the NFL.”

All the Eagles’ goals are still in front of them. If they let their current squabble fracture them, they’ll flame out just as they did a season ago. But if they tighten their bond through adversity, they could reach their destination and win the Super Bowl. In Jason’s opinion, they control their own destiny.

“Lets not lose sight [of things]. The defense is playing lights out. We’re one of the best teams in the NFC. And all of these guys are really, really good. I tend to think that these comments, and all this media stuff, is only gonna bring this guy closer together… when stuff like this happens, I think these guys are gonna be galvanized. Cause they realize how good they are.”

Philadelphia’s best opportunity to right the ship comes on Sunday when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3). Getting things on the correct path against the Steelers’ stingy unit will give them all the evidence they need to maintain confidence down the stretch. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on FOX.