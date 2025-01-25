“We Gotta Call the Game Fairly”: Mark Ingram Slams the Refs for Giving Patrick Mahomes ‘The Preferential Treatment’

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Texans in the Divisional Round, and the game featured some questionable penalty calls in favor of Patrick Mahomes & Co. — a trend many in the NFL believe has persisted this season. Even Mark Ingram II shares this sentiment and is calling for fairer game officiating.

On an episode of The Triple Option, Ingram didn’t shy away from giving Mahomes his flowers, acknowledging that the Chiefs superstar is the GOAT QB in the league right now. However, he expressed that the games Mahomes and his Chiefs have been winning haven’t been called correctly or fairly, urging officials to make a change.

“Patty Mahomes is Patty Mahomes. He’s GOAT status man. He’s on his way to being one of the best player in the NFL. But man we gotta call the game fairly.”

Ingram, however, accused Mahomes of exaggerating contact with the opposing defense, claiming that referees are quick to throw flags whenever he’s even slightly touched. The former running back recalled when the Texans visited the Arrowhead Stadium for the Divisional Round matchup last week, where such an incident occurred early in the game.

“When you just touch Patty Mahomes, they throw the flag out. We saw a couple of games, (like) the Texans last week. Early in the game, Will Anderson kinda hits him, not like egregious, and they throw the flag. It was in the shoulder. It was not a penalty; they give him the flag. Then he’s scrambling, goes down, both the defenders hit each other, they miss Mahomes. (The refs) throw the flag. Another automatic first down.”

Meanwhile, the Saints veteran also referenced the Ravens vs. Bills matchup in the Divisional Round, where Lamar was taken down with what appeared to be a hip drop tackle, but no flag was thrown.

“Lamar, he scrambled; he’s on the sideline. Buddy is pulling him down five yards out of bounds, hip drop tackles him, no flag, into the Gatorade cooler. Nothing goes.”

Ingram concluded his take by alleging that Mahomes is getting the same treatment that Tom Brady got during his reign over the league.

“I’m like I guess you do get preferential treatment when you’re a Goat man cause they did it for Tom Brady too. But yeah he is he’s they show Patty Mahomes some love.”

Even co-host Urban Meyer laughed it off when the topic came up and liked the Instagram reel where Ingram shared his unfiltered thoughts. It sure seems Meyer himself shares a similar viewpoint. And he isn’t alone in this.

Joking about Mahomes getting preferential treatment, Rob Gronkowski hilariously advised the Bills to just touch Mahomes instead of throwing him down. And although Mahomes denied getting favored by the refs, it has become the new joke in the football world.