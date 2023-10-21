Alabama Alumnus Mark Ingram, Believes Deion Sanders Will Take Colorado to the Playoffs

With Deion Sanders at the helm, the Colorado Buffaloes started the 2023 season with three consecutive wins. However, the team has since struggled to maintain its footing, with the latest upset loss against the Stanford Cardinal, despite a comfortable 29-point lead in the first half. Sanders’ confidence remains unwavering, and ex-Alabama star Mark Ingram seems to agree with Coach Prime. The Heisman Trophy winner believes that Sanders has the ability to lead CU into the playoffs very soon.

Mark Ingram, who was coached by Nick Saban in Alabama, told Fox News Digital that Deion Sanders is close to clinching a playoff berth with Colorado. In his view, Coach Prime has elevated the team to great heights, and it will improve further.

Mark Ingram Applauds Deion Sanders

In the interview, the RB turned sports anchor stated that Colorado didn’t garner much attention until Deion Sanders came along. He further added that the Pac-12 underdogs sold out both their spring games and even the regular-season games. CU increasing their wins fourfold from last year and bringing in 87 new players to achieve it, Ingram found it praiseworthy.

Ingram told Fox News Digital, “Nobody cared about Colorado at all, and then Prime gets here. They sell out the spring game, they sell out all their regular-season games. He brings in 87 new players, and they only won one game last year. They tripled that already. I think what ‘Prime’ is doing is amazing.“

The ex-NFL star conveyed that CU might not make it as a College Football Playoff contender this season, but they are on the brink of achieving it. He said, “I think they’re right around the corner,” followed by, “I think they should be able to compete probably next season.” Ingram feels that the team is in its infancy, and putting the difference makers to work will certainly be fruitful for the team.

Ingram’s Valuable Advice for Team Improvement

The Heisman Trophy winner believes that CU needs to make adjustments on both offense and defense to set the course for the future. He added that the team needs to bring in better offensive linemen, in order to strengthen the offense.

For defense, he urged adding in “explosive, active, disruptive players“, potentially hinting at the team’s shaky defense this season. In his view, these changes will put CU among the frontrunners, and by next season, the team will secure a place in the playoffs, and then compete for the conference title.

The Colorado Buffaloes are currently in their bye week and will face the UCLA Bruins in week 9. It will take place on UCLA’s home turf, the Rose Bowl Stadium and the fever pitch excitement of the showdown has entirely sold out the arena.