“We Gotta Go White, Red and Blue”: Shedeur Sanders Dropped Hints for the New York Giants Even Before Playing Catch With Malik Nabers

Shedeur Sanders was controversially snubbed of a spot among the four Heisman Trophy finalists. But he’s still in New York for the ceremony in Manhattan on December 14. Ostensibly, he’s there to support his teammate and Heisman favorite, Travis Hunter. Ahead of the event, Sanders has been keeping himself busy, most notably by dropping still more hints about his landing spot in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

Sanders filmed a vlog of his New York trip, which was posted by his brother Deion Sanders Jr’s media company, Well Off Media. While strolling through a Nike store, Sanders was looking at a pair of white Nike Air Forces. In letting the Nike salesman know how he wanted them customized, the Colorado Buffaloes QB gave a possible hint on where he might want to play next.

“We gotta go white, red, and blue.”

Many listened to that and instantly made the connection with the colors of the New York Giants. The Giants currently own the worst record in the NFL (2-11) and are in the midst of an eight-game losing streak with no signs of slowing. They are also in dire need of a QB.

So, with Sanders boasting the shortest odds to go No. 1 in the 2025 Draft (-125) and his penchant for the spotlight, the links between him and the Giants have become common over the last few weeks. Sanders has only stoked the flames during this visit to New York.

On top of the suspicious shoe color request, Sanders was also filmed playing catch with Giants star rookie receiver Malik Nabers, who is clearly sick of the poor QB play he’s received in his freshman NFL season.

Sanders was also filmed in an elevator with some of his buddies during the trip. In the clip, someone says “You’re gonna be out here [New York]?”. Sanders and another friend reply that he’s “gonna be out here, regardless”. After that, Sanders held the football he was carrying up to the camera lens, revealing the “NY” logo on it.

We may be reading too much into these small hints. But there’s no denying that the shoes, the game of catch, and the elevator interaction all put together paint a picture of a guy who wants to join Big Blue in 2025.

However, this isn’t the first time Shedeur has dropped hints about where he might end up. The Giants are en vogue for Sanders right now. A few weeks ago, however, Sanders was posting videos of the Las Vegas Raiders stadium on the Strip. The AFC West team, also carrying a 2-11 record, is another large market that could accommodate Sanders’ large ambitions both on and off the field.

It seems Shedeur Sanders will be satisfied whether he lands in New York or in Las Vegas come April. Hopefully, neither team makes a run here over the final month.

The Giants finish the season at home vs. BAL, @ ATL, vs. IND, and @ PHI. The Raiders finish vs. ATL, vs. JAX, @ NO, and vs. LAC.