“Stop With the Lies”: Shedeur Sanders Refutes Claims About Throwing Shade at Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel Over Heisman Snub

There’s no debating that Shedeur Sanders has had a season worth recognition in 2024. While being the top NFL prospect—Sanders has the shortest odds to be selected No. 1 in the 2025 NFL Draft—doesn’t necessarily guarantee a Heisman Trophy finalist spot, you could understand why that person might be miffed if they were snubbed. However, just because Sanders is miffed, doesn’t mean he’s tearing down the guys that actually were named Heisman finalists.

The NCAA announced the four finalists for its highest honor, the Heisman Trophy, on Monday. Sanders was conspicuously absent from the list. One of the four who did make it was Dillon Gabriel, quarterback of the top-ranked and undefeated Oregon Ducks. Shortly after, it was dubiously reported that Sanders had been talking trash about Gabriel, to which Sanders pleaded that people “stop with the lies”.

“Cmon stop with the lies I never said this. That’s foul for sharing fake news”

The tweet to which Sanders was responding contained both a screenshot of the reported quote Sanders made about Gabriel, as well as a caption from the actual account, which was sadly, predictably combative.

“I had better numbers than that boy at Oregon,” the fabricated quote read.

AYE 😂😂😂😂😂 PLAY AGAINST A GOOD DEFENSE HOMIE😂😂 YOU CAME TO EUGENE LAST YEAR & WHAT HAPPEN pic.twitter.com/Gj315wr6WS — LIT ♠️🤝🏁🖤 (@scoo_yoXX) December 12, 2024

Based on Sanders’ response and the lack of sourcing for the quote, we can safely discount this as internet trolling at best and irresponsible journalism at worst. However, the question does remain: does Sanders have a legitimate gripe for being overlooked for the likes of Gabriel?

Shedeur’s stats are better, but Gabriel played in a tougher conference

Shedeur Sanders put up gaudy numbers this season. He led the Big 12 in completions (337), passing yards (3,926), TD passes (35), and passer rating (168.8). He was also extremely efficient, leading the entire FBS in completion percentage, with an otherworldly 74.2 mark. His career 71.8 completion percentage is a new FBS record as well.

What people haven’t talked about much this season is the fact that Sanders got a lot better despite his offensive line only taking a slight step up from their position as the worst unit in the country last year. Sanders had 178 dropbacks where he was pressured this year, 2nd-most in the NCAA, and he was also sacked 36 times, tied for 5th-most. The Buffs QB still took home Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Dillon Gabriel was no slouch in the box score either. He led his conference, the Big 10, in completions (297), completion percentage (73.2), passing yards (3,558), and passing TDs (28). He also had seven rushing TDs compared to Sanders’ four. Gabriel, like Sanders, won his conference’s OPOY award, but he also earned the Big 10’s MVP trophy.

And if we’re being honest, the Big 10 is a decidedly stronger conference than the Big 12. Four schools from the Big 10 made the College Football Playoff, all of whom (No. 1 Oregon, No. 4 Penn State, No. 6 Ohio State, and No. 8 Indiana) were ranked in the top 10 in the nation. The Big 12 got just one, the 12th and final team to sneak in: Arizona State.

And that’s really the crux of the argument here. Gabriel’s stats might be slightly less impressive, but he did it in a much tougher conference playing against much tougher competition. The Ducks beat four ranked teams this year, and the Buffaloes didn’t even play one.

Not to mention that Gabriel’s Ducks are 13-0 and ranked No. 1 in the nation. The Heisman is an individual award, but when there’s a close call like we have here with Gabriel and Sanders, the tiebreaker generally goes to the guy playing on the best team in the country.