“We’ve Never Had a Better Leader”: Jerry Jones Showers Praises at Dak Prescott After Cowboys Touch 9–3

The Dallas Cowboys have become one of the frontrunners after their fourth straight win. During the matchup against the Seahawks, Dak Prescott was one yard away from crossing the 300-passing yard and threw three touchdown passes to lead the team in a 41-35 win.

America’s team had a slow start to the season, and many critics believed the team would underperform this season. Now that the team has a 9-3 record, franchise owner Jerry Jones couldn’t help but praise Prescott. Jones has put his trust in his team’s starting QB for eight seasons now, despite him leading the team to only four playoff games.

Jerry Jones expressed immense admiration for Prescott, highlighting his exceptional leadership qualities. He referred to Prescott as the ultimate ‘Pied Piper,’ showcasing his ability to not only lead the team but also inspire and guide both the coaches and players alike. In a recent interview with ‘105.3 the Fan‘, the Cowboys owner stated,

“We’ve never had a better leader. … Dak Prescott is the best pied piper for everybody. I’m not just talking about the team, I’m talking about the coaches. He is the pied piper of the team.”

In their recent bout, the Cowboys secured their 14th consecutive home victory. With just four and a half minutes left on the clock, Prescott connected with tight end Jake Ferguson for a crucial 12-yard touchdown. This touchdown came as part of a remarkable comeback by the team, overcoming an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter and ultimately winning the game.

Pundits Are Now Head Over Heels for Dak Prescott

After Thursday’s win, fans and critics came along to praise the Cowboys and their star quarterback. Dave Helman, a FOX Sports reporter covering the Dallas Cowboys, expressed his opinion on Dak Prescott‘s performance via a post on X (formerly Twitter). He stated that the Cowboys QB has shown his genuine potential this season.

Moreover, NFL analyst Colin Cowherd highlighted improvements in the Cowboys and their key players before and after the bye week. He focused mainly on the stats of Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, and Jake Ferguson, which have interestingly improved after the bye week. Cowherd believes that the player’s improvement isn’t solely because of their own efforts. He credited the coaching staff for playing a significant role in enhancing the team’s overall performance.

After his recent performance, Prescott has reached the second spot in NFL MVP odds with +375, closely behind Eagles QB Jalen Hurts. The Cowboys face a critical challenge in Week 14 against their NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, putting their performance to the test. The Eagles, who are 10-1, defeated Dallas in Week 9 this season with a final score of 28-23.