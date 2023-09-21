“We Haven’t Been Great Offensively”: Patrick Mahomes Demands More Command From the Chiefs Offense As the Season Progresses

The defending champions Kansas City Chiefs saw a slow start to their season and Patrick Mahomes isn’t happy with the numbers that they have put up in their first two games. The Chiefs started the season with a loss for the first time since Patrick Mahomes became QB1 and it was “disappointing” for him.

In his latest presser this Wednesday, Mahomes addressed the pool of reporters with his expectations from the Chiefs offense. The Chiefs have been struggling to put up numbers on the scoreboard and it is clearly frustrating everyone. Despite having Travis Kelce on board they seemingly struggled through the first half of the game against the Jaguars.

Patrick Mahomes Wants the Chiefs Offense to Step Up

Mahomes was clearly frustrated with himself for not being able to find his rhythm with the offense. Their first game against the Lions gave a clear picture of the lack of trust as Kadarius Toney dropped multiple catches. They saw a bumpy start in their second but with Travis Kelce on the team; the offense managed to score two touchdowns in the second and third quarters of the game. For a team that is used to pull great numbers on the scoreboard, it is surely a new experience for them.

“We haven’t been great offensively just in general,” Mahomes explained. “As the offense gets going and we start finding our rhythm, you are going to start seeing those shot to Marquez [Valdes-Scantling] down the field, you are going to see him more involved in the offense but when you can’t stay in rhythm – that’s me included, – as an offense, it’s hard to get the guys the targets that they deserve, and that should get.”

He further elaborated that the receiving team isn’t frustrated and is eager to jump back to the top. Mahomes emphasized that the defense is playing their best, and the offense needs to relieve their pressure by scoring more. With Chris Jones back in the squad, the Chiefs’ defense seems flawless.

What Does the Season Hold For the Chiefs?

The Chiefs seem to have a couple of weeks to figure out their perfect sync as they will be facing the Bears and the Jets in the coming two weeks. However, they will be facing bigger teams in the second half of the season for which Mahomes’ offense needs to find their mojo.

After making the conference championships back to back in the last four seasons, the expectations from the Arrowhead Nation are high and if the Chiefs fail to make it happen this time, it could pose some serious questions about their legacy in the making.