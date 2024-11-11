“We Outplayed Them”: Sean Payton Gets Honest About the Broncos Battling It Out Against the Chiefs

Oct 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton walks out the tunnel before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

With rookie quarterback Bo Nix at the helm, the Denver Broncos have performed exceptionally well this season. This week, too, they maintained their footing against the last undefeated team in the league, the Kansas City Chiefs. They were mere yards away from defeating their divisional rivals, but the Sean Payton-led team fell short at the very end.

It was “obviously a tough loss” for the Broncos, Payton said in the post-game presser. And why wouldn’t it be? They had a four-point lead at halftime. The Chiefs then added six points with two, 28-yard and 20-yard, field goals. At that point, all the Broncos needed was a field goal to improve their record to 6-4.

When the Broncos got possession of the ball at the end, Nix balled out, converting three consecutive third downs, which put the team in comfortable field-goal range. However, Wil Lutz missed the goalpost from 35 yards out, with no time left on the clock. The game-winning attempt was blocked by Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams.

Payton certainly had faith that Lutz would pull it off. “Felt like we outplayed them, but we didn’t finish,” he said in the post-game interview.

Sean Payton after the Broncos devastating 16-14 loss to the Chiefs. “I thought we outplayed them” pic.twitter.com/jYK1DP4Wpx — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) November 10, 2024

The head coach also showered praise on his team for showing poise during the game. But they couldn’t get the job done against the defending champs, something Payton believes they should have been able to do. Rookie quarterback Nix also had a similar statement after the game.

Bo Nix is ready to go back to work

“You gotta go back to work… We’re going to continue to fight and battle,” Nix said in a post-game interview when asked how he would deal with such a loss.

The former Oregon playmaker stated that he and his teammates will continue showing “efforts, passion, intensity, and love for the game of football.” It is something they’ve been doing all season, and that’s why Nix believed the loss against the Chiefs hurt the most.

“It doesn’t hurt you if you don’t care. It doesn’t hurt you if it doesn’t mean anything to you… Everybody in that locker room is hurt… The easy thing to do is give in and stop… But I feel like our locker room is going to respond”

The Broncos are currently third in the AFC West. They will face the Chiefs once again in their season finale in January. It will be interesting to see if the team remains in contention by then and if they can manage to overcome their biggest divisional rivals at home.