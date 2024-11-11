mobile app bar

“We Outplayed Them”: Sean Payton Gets Honest About the Broncos Battling It Out Against the Chiefs

Samnur Reza
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton walks out the tunnel before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Oct 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton walks out the tunnel before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

With rookie quarterback Bo Nix at the helm, the Denver Broncos have performed exceptionally well this season. This week, too, they maintained their footing against the last undefeated team in the league, the Kansas City Chiefs. They were mere yards away from defeating their divisional rivals, but the Sean Payton-led team fell short at the very end.

It was “obviously a tough loss” for the Broncos, Payton said in the post-game presser. And why wouldn’t it be? They had a four-point lead at halftime. The Chiefs then added six points with two, 28-yard and 20-yard, field goals. At that point, all the Broncos needed was a field goal to improve their record to 6-4.

When the Broncos got possession of the ball at the end, Nix balled out, converting three consecutive third downs, which put the team in comfortable field-goal range. However, Wil Lutz missed the goalpost from 35 yards out, with no time left on the clock. The game-winning attempt was blocked by Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams.

Payton certainly had faith that Lutz would pull it off. “Felt like we outplayed them, but we didn’t finish,” he said in the post-game interview.

The head coach also showered praise on his team for showing poise during the game. But they couldn’t get the job done against the defending champs, something Payton believes they should have been able to do. Rookie quarterback Nix also had a similar statement after the game.

Bo Nix is ready to go back to work

“You gotta go back to work… We’re going to continue to fight and battle,” Nix said in a post-game interview when asked how he would deal with such a loss.

The former Oregon playmaker stated that he and his teammates will continue showing “efforts, passion, intensity, and love for the game of football.” It is something they’ve been doing all season, and that’s why Nix believed the loss against the Chiefs hurt the most.

“It doesn’t hurt you if you don’t care. It doesn’t hurt you if it doesn’t mean anything to you… Everybody in that locker room is hurt… The easy thing to do is give in and stop… But I feel like our locker room is going to respond”

The Broncos are currently third in the AFC West. They will face the Chiefs once again in their season finale in January. It will be interesting to see if the team remains in contention by then and if they can manage to overcome their biggest divisional rivals at home.

About the author

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. He still vividly remembers his first-ever fixture: a 2011 matchup between the Patriots and Raiders, where Brady led his team to a 31-19 victory. Even so, Samnur believes Brady’s best performance came against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, a game he still revisits from time to time. Samnur diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and even the NCAA. Thus, he considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 850 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over a year ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in God of War: Ragnarök. Having recently learned how to ride a bike, he now wishes to travel almost everywhere on it.

Share this article

Don’t miss these