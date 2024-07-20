“We Vertical Jump Standing Still”: Shannon Sharpe Argues Why NFL Players Are More Athletic Than NBA Players

The debate over whether NFL players could transition into the NBA and hold their own has been a hot topic for ages. Both leagues flaunt great athleticism. But for Shannon Sharpe, the former tight end, nothing fares better than football.

On the ‘Club Shay Shay‘ podcast, Unc presented his two cents about the NFL players who rule the charts against NBA players when it comes to athleticism. During his conversation with Davante Adams, the former tight end concluded that the sheer physical demands of football are higher than basketball and the NFL players are known for extraordinary physical feats:

“Football players are the most athletic. They can jump the highest, they can run the fastest, they’re the strongest, they’re the toughest… Y’all got like 4 plays in basketball, we got 150 we gotta remember.” – Shannon Sharpe (via @ClubShayShay)pic.twitter.com/EUef4hNIBF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 19, 2024

Further in the comparison, he also added, “Football! We vertical jump standing still, they get a step, they run and jump.”

Well, who better than the top podcaster in the NFL to put an end to the NBA vs. NFL debate? However, Sharpe’s comments aren’t new to this debate. On the Nightcap podcast, Unc with Ocho previously stated how football could break ‘Wemby’ referencing NBA star Victor Wembanyama.

He suggested that despite his standout skills, he would struggle in the NFL due to the sport’s intense physical demands. Though he had clarity in his stance, it was a spark that set fire to the debate on the superiority of one sport over another on social media once again.

Fans React to Sharpe’s Pragmatic Approach on NFL vs NBA

Fans were quick to react, with many siding with Sharpe’s view, especially those who look forward to the entertainment of intense football matches. Some chimed in, suggesting that while some NBA stars might transition to football with relative ease, the reverse—NFL stars fitting into an NBA lineup—is a much tougher sell and then vice-versa.

If you’re JUST talking physically, he’s not completely wrong, but this conversation should probably be limited to WR’s and DB’s. Maybe some TE’s. Speed – probably football athlete. But speed is different in basketball because in basketball, it often involves speed and… — brucegelin (@brucegelin) July 19, 2024

How did he sum up a convo about athleticism with talking about memory — he_is_Seth (@he_is_Seth_) July 19, 2024

I can guarantee you Lebron can go play football, but Shannon can’t go play Basketball. — ♠️♠️ (@Mac_Roberts) July 19, 2024

NBA players are the best athletes in the world…

Speed and Vertical easily better….

Strength is only because it’s not necessary in their sport… So they lift different….

Toughness is not necessary in bballl and is not an athletic trait…. — Tra Day (@tra_day901) July 19, 2024



So, what’s Unc really getting at? Well, he’s saying that football players are on another level when it comes to physicality. They’re not just good at one thing; they’re doing it all—jumping, running, and just being overall beasts. He emphasized that the football players are out there making explosive moves from a standstill position, while basketball players have a bit of a head start with their running jumps.

Meanwhile, NFL players also undergo intense games supported by their physical and mental training that’s hard to match.

At the end of the day, while Sharpe’s view might ruffle feathers, both sports demand extraordinary athleticism. The argument boils down to the unique physical demands of each game. But to say that NBA’s stars stand a chance against the robust NFL players or vice-versa seems a little far-fetched.