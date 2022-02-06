“We want Aaron Rodgers to come back”: Packers President Mark Murphy has telling admission regarding QB and Green Bay’s future

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers may have played their final game together. But Mark Murphy is hoping that that is not the case.

The Green Bay Packers have a ton of holes to address heading into 2022, and Aaron Rodgers is just one of them. All-Pro wideout Davante Adams is set to hit free agency, the team is almost $40M over the salary cap and it would be surprising if Jordan Love did not start expecting more playing time. And all of this is ignoring everything that has gone through between Rodgers’ and the Packer front office.

Aaron Rodgers’ potential last time leaving Lambeau Field. pic.twitter.com/Lr2CwFfoDX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 23, 2022

Packers president Mark Murphy has made it clear he wants the three-time MVP back next season. So it should be interesting how the future pans out.

Mark Murphy and the Packers want Aaron Rodgers back

In his monthly column on the team’s official site, Murphy stated the Packers intentions heading into the offseason.

“A key factor will be whether Aaron Rodgers comes back for the 2022 season. Matt, Brian, executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball and I are all in agreement that we want Aaron to come back.”

“We are significantly over the salary cap for next year, and will have to make many difficult decisions in order to get under the cap,”

“Although we will face many challenges this offseason, I have tremendous confidence in Matt, Brian and Russ,” Murphy wrote. “I don’t think anyone in the league knows the rules regarding the salary cap better than Russ. He will be our most valuable employee this offseason.”

Coming off a possible back-to-back MVP season, it’s no wonder the Packers want him back. But with no real long term plan, it’s tough to say that Rodgers will come back for sure. The Aaron Rodgers’ decision will be one to look out for this offseason.

