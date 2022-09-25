Week 3 injury reports: Justin Herbert injury update, Sammy Watkins out, Jerry Jeudy’s return doubtful

Many star players were injured in Weeks 1 and 2 of the 2022 season. The following is the most recent injury report as the 2022 NFL season enters week three:

NFL week 3 injury report

Justin Herbert

Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Status: Questionable

Chargers’ QB1 Herbert fractured his rib cartilage in his last game against the Chiefs. He didn’t take part in practice on Friday and is doubtful for the Sunday’s clash against the Jaguars. In case Herbert misses out, Chase Daniel will get his chance to shine.

Trey Lance

Team: San Francisco 49ers

Injury: Ankle

Status: Out of the league

Lance suffered a serious ankle injury over the weekend. He suffered a fracture dislocation to his right ankle during a planned QB run when he was tackled by Cody Barton and Bryan Mone of Seattle. He was carted off the field in an air splint on his right leg.

#49ers QB Trey Lance underwent successful surgery for two ankle injuries. He should make a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/dJ4gQWEFN0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2022

Jerry Jeudy

Team: Denver Broncos.

Injury: Shoulder and Rib

Status: Questionable

Jeudy was sacked by Houston Texans corner Steven Nelson while attempting to make a catch on a second-and-9. The team initially reported it as a shoulder injury, but it was later changed to a rib injury.

Broncos’ WR Jerry Jeudy is questionable to return today due to a shoulder injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2022

James Connor

Team: Arizona Cardinals

Injury: Left ankle

Status: possible return late this week

Conner was required to leave Sunday’s game early due to a left ankle injury. On a play in which QB Kyler Murray attempted to throw the ball to him, the running back became entangled. Conner did not return to the field, but he did remain on the bench with his pads on for the rest of the game.

According to the team, Conner’s injury is not serious and he will recover fully.

Jadeveon Clowney

Team: Cleveland Browns

Injury: High Ankle Sprain

Status: Next week

Roquan Smith

Team: Chicago Bears

Injury: Hip

Status: Questionable

Sammy Watkins

Team: Green Bay Packers

Injury: Hamstring

Status: Out of Sunday’s game

Michael Pittman

Team: Indianapolis Colts

Status: Recovered, will play

Shaquill Griffin

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Status: Doubtful

Dalton Schultz

Team: Dallas Cowboys

Injury: Knee PCL issue

Status: Possible return in week 5

Zach Wilson

Team: New York Jets

Injury: Thumb

Status: Not Known

J.K. Dobbins

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Injury: Knee

Status: Not Known

Terron Armstead

Team: Miami Dolphins

Injury: Toe

Status: Next week

The league has just begun and fans are hoping for no more injuries in the coming days so that their favorite players can play and entertain them in any way possible.

