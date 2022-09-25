Week 3 injury reports: Justin Herbert injury update, Sammy Watkins out, Jerry Jeudy’s return doubtful
Suyash Deep Sinha
|Sun Sep 25 2022
Many star players were injured in Weeks 1 and 2 of the 2022 season. The following is the most recent injury report as the 2022 NFL season enters week three:
NFL week 3 injury report
Justin Herbert
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Status: Questionable
Chargers’ QB1 Herbert fractured his rib cartilage in his last game against the Chiefs. He didn’t take part in practice on Friday and is doubtful for the Sunday’s clash against the Jaguars. In case Herbert misses out, Chase Daniel will get his chance to shine.
Trey Lance
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Injury: Ankle
Status: Out of the league
Lance suffered a serious ankle injury over the weekend. He suffered a fracture dislocation to his right ankle during a planned QB run when he was tackled by Cody Barton and Bryan Mone of Seattle. He was carted off the field in an air splint on his right leg.
#49ers QB Trey Lance underwent successful surgery for two ankle injuries. He should make a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/dJ4gQWEFN0
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2022
Jerry Jeudy
Team: Denver Broncos.
Injury: Shoulder and Rib
Status: Questionable
Jeudy was sacked by Houston Texans corner Steven Nelson while attempting to make a catch on a second-and-9. The team initially reported it as a shoulder injury, but it was later changed to a rib injury.
Broncos’ WR Jerry Jeudy is questionable to return today due to a shoulder injury.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2022
James Connor
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Injury: Left ankle
Status: possible return late this week
Conner was required to leave Sunday’s game early due to a left ankle injury. On a play in which QB Kyler Murray attempted to throw the ball to him, the running back became entangled. Conner did not return to the field, but he did remain on the bench with his pads on for the rest of the game.
According to the team, Conner’s injury is not serious and he will recover fully.
Jadeveon Clowney
Team: Cleveland Browns
Injury: High Ankle Sprain
Status: Next week
Roquan Smith
Team: Chicago Bears
Injury: Hip
Status: Questionable
Sammy Watkins
Team: Green Bay Packers
Injury: Hamstring
Status: Out of Sunday’s game
Michael Pittman
Team: Indianapolis Colts
Status: Recovered, will play
Shaquill Griffin
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Status: Doubtful
Dalton Schultz
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Injury: Knee PCL issue
Status: Possible return in week 5
Zach Wilson
Team: New York Jets
Injury: Thumb
Status: Not Known
J.K. Dobbins
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Injury: Knee
Status: Not Known
Terron Armstead
Team: Miami Dolphins
Injury: Toe
Status: Next week
The league has just begun and fans are hoping for no more injuries in the coming days so that their favorite players can play and entertain them in any way possible.