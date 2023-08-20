Weeks Before Son Bronze’s Health Scare, Patrick Mahomes Reflected on the Possibility of His Kids Not Playing Professional Sports

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes recently got a dramatic health scare after their 8-month-old son Bronze suffered an allergic reaction. The couple rushed him to the doctor where they learned that their son is highly allergic to peanuts. This was definitely a scary moment for Brittany and Patrick who have great ambitions for their kids. In fact, just weeks ago, during the Chiefs’ practice session, Patrick had talked in detail about his children and what he aims to do in order to help them realize their dreams.

Patrick Mahomes, on July 29th, sat down for an interview with NFL Network’s Steve Mariucci. During the interaction, he talked about how he was raised by his parents and how much he learned about parenting from them. The event underscored the quarterback’s desire to ensure the best possible life for his kids, where they get to choose their respective journeys in their own way.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Has No Problem With His Kids Not Choosing Sports as a Career

During the interview, Patrick Mahomes had wholesome responses looking back to his childhood. He revealed that he had the freedom to choose his own journey and claimed that his parents always supported him for that. Adding to this, he claimed that he wants his children Sterling and Bronze to have similar type of freedom.

The Kansas City Chiefs QB was asked, “Your dad growing up, what did he teach you in terms of being a parent, that you now use with your own kids?” Mahomes responded, “Yeah, I think both my parents just really taught me to follow my dreams. They didn’t care where I was going. The told me to follow my dreams and have no regrets”. He further continued,

“Thats’ what I’m trying to do with my kids now. Obviously I’m trying to parent in my own way, but I want them to enjoy life. They’re young now but if they want to play sports they can play sports, if they don’t, they don’t have to. Just enjoy and follow their dreams,” Patrick added.

The star QB wants to make sure that his children don’t feel the pressure to take up sports professionally, just because their dad is one of the most celebrated athletes on the planet. This interview provided an insight to Patrick’s “emotional dad side”. Moreover, this side of the QB again came to the fore recently when young Bronze was rushed to the emergency room.

Little Bronze’s Allergic Reaction Gave a Massive Scare to Patrick and Brittany Mahomes

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes faced a heart-stopping moment involving their 8-month-old son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. The couple shared the ordeal through Brittany’s Instagram story, revealing the incident. “We took a very scary and frantic trip to the ER yesterday after finding out this guy is highly highly allergic to peanuts. The scariest 30 min of my life,” shared Brittany along with a photo of Bronze. On Thursday, she shared another photo of Bronze saying, “Another tooth coming in so he needed some extra snuggles tonight”.

Amid all the unexpected medical emergencies, the Mahomes family proved their resilience. Brittany candidly shared positive updates regarding the incident which was soothing for her fans. The incident underlines the unpredictability of parenthood and the challenges that all parents face outside their professional worlds.