“Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes Need to Rekindle Their Fire Swiftly”: RGIII’s Bold Take Amid Falcons Game

Oindrila Chowdhury
Published

Credits- USA TODAY Sports

As the Kansas City Chiefs hope to maintain their winning streak in the Week 3 clash against the Atlanta Falcons, something was off as today, QB Patrick Mahomes and Tight End Travis Kelce’s chemistry lacked the spark.

In the very first quarter, Patrick threw a costly interception–his fourth of the 2024 NFL Season, while Kelce struggled to make an impact.

Naturally, since the sluggish start was unexpected, it did not take time for the NFL world to notice that Mahomes and Kelce’s usual rhythm was nowhere in sight.

Former NFL QB turned Sports Analyst, Robert Griffin III, who was watching the game took to X, formerly Twitter to sum up in a nutshell wat the Chiefs Kingdom was secretly feeling:

“Mahomes and Kelce need to rekindle their fire swiftly.” RGIII tweeted.

FYI, Taylor Swift has skipped the Chiefs game for 1st time in the 2024 season. Thus RGlll’s intentional pun “Swiftly” didn’t go unnoticed.

Catching the clever wordplay, one fan cheekily replied “I see what you did there,” alongside a GIF of Taylor Swift winking and raising a toast.

While a second fan, who is invested in fantasy football was frustrated because the duo’s lack of connection on the field hampered his fantasy scores.

A third fan who was quite harsh took a jab at Kelce saying the Tight End is washed.

Meanwhile, a different fan, pointing at the Taylor Swift connection, quipped, “Dump some T-Swift shake.”

Adding fuel to the fire, a Swiftie named Mikaela, tweeted a GIF of absent-minded Kelce on the sidelines and pleaded, “Free Travis Kelce man.”

A fan wrote, how he is “swifted.”

Jokes apart, for Chiefs fans, seeing Kelce not being able to deliver his A-game was disheartening. It needs to be remembered that the Chiefs TE is currently 34 and a little wear-off is expected at this stage.

However, as the Sunday Night Football continues, the Chiefs could only hope that a little “T-Swift magic” would help Mahomes and Kelce find their electric energy again!

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila is a seasoned sports journalist with over 2 years of experience covering the NFL and MLB. With Sportskeeda and Pinkvilla, she has a combined portfolio of 1000+ published articles under her name. When Oindrila is not glued to covering the news, you might find her deciphering the stock market or keeping up with the next hot fashion trend.

