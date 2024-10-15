“He’s the Biggest Blame-Deflecting Finger-Pointer”: Skip Bayless Fires Shots at Aaron Rodgers After Davante Adams Trade News

In a week that saw the New York Jets lose their head coach, Robert Saleh, and narrowly fall to divisional rivals, the Buffalo Bills, the team had only one good thing to look forward to. And that was the reunion of Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers, both of whom played in Green Bay for eight long years. However, leading analyst Skip Bayless is far from impressed with the signing and how it might have been influenced.

Advertisement

“Davante Adams won’t be able to save the Jets. Going on 32, he’s not quite what he once (was). His “beloved” quarterback, going on 41, definitely isn’t (either),” Skip wrote in a tweet.

Moments before this tweet above, the analyst didn’t shy away from calling Rodgers names, stating that he is nothing but the “biggest blame-deflecting finger-pointer the NFL has ever had at quarterback.”

He further remarked that Rodgers “alienates” receivers, and loses the team that he is supposed to lead, potentially hinting at all the drama surrounding the quarterback.

I’ve been saying this since Aaron Rodgers’ one and only Super Bowl 14 seasons ago: He’s the biggest blame-deflecting finger-pointer the NFL has ever had at quarterback. Alienates receivers. Loses the trust of teams he supposedly leads. Crumbles under late-game pressure. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 15, 2024

It’s no secret that Rodgers is one of the most experienced active players in the NFL, with over 19 years of QB expertise under his belt. His transfer to the Jets was almost equivalent to Brady’s move to the Bucs from the Patriots. Rodgers, however, has yet to make any significant impact in the Big Apple.

The Jets have lost yet another game and their record now stands at a poor 2-4, which is not a good look for their star quarterback. After the game, Rodgers took to the post-game conference to address the loss and blamed the officials for their foul calling.

“”Seemed a little ridiculous. Some of them seemed really bad, including the roughing the passer on me. That’s not roughing the passer. Might as well play ‘Sarcastaball’ if we’re going to call those things.”

Rodgers’ reaction is probably the reason why Skip Bayless decided to call him all the names on social media.

However, as of now, the fans are choosing to focus on the Davante Adams trade, which could be the make-or-break answer for the New York Jets this season.

A brief look into the Davanate Adams trade

Adams built his legacy as a wide receiver from the ground up with the Green Bay Packers from 2014 to 2021. Interestingly enough, Rodgers witnessed the end of his stint with the Packers a year later, moving to New York.

And while Rodgers spent his debut season sidelined due to an Achilles injury, Adams was struggling with the Raiders. The star receiver didn’t quite fit in, recording just 23 touchdowns over the past two seasons. Now, after playing only three games this season, Adams has had enough and is demanding a trade.

Adams signed a 5-year, $140 million contract with the Raiders and now the Jets have agreed to take on the rest of Adam’s salary in order to finalize the deal.

Moreover, they will be paying Adams an amount of $11.59 million for the 2024 season and then a staggering amount of $36.25 million for the next 2 years, as per Spotrac. This makes Adams’ contract worth up to $84.09 million over the course of the next two and a half seasons.

In return for this trade, the Raiders will receive a conditional 2025 third-round pick, which can be elevated to a second-rounder if the wide receiver performs well this season.