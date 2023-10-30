“Back the Narrative”: Kurt Warner Knocks Down Brock Purdy Doubters Despite Three Straight Losses

Brock Purdy, the Niners QB is facing the wrath for the first time in his career as the team registered a three-game losing streak. Many have started questioning his credibility as a QB, especially after his performance against Cincinnati. However, finding the silver lining NFL legend Kurt Warner made sure to back him up amidst the crisis.

Kurt Warner in his latest tweet showed support for Brock Purdy. Thankfully, the support made a difference through the banter, especially as he faced the music after the latest loss.

Kurt Warner Pens a Hopeful Message In Support of Brock Purdy

Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner, took to X, countering the negativity being sent Purdy’s way. He defended Purdy against the critics who claimed that he was struggling especially after losing his crucial weapon Deebo Samuel. Warner acknowledged that Purdy wasn’t the immaculate QB, but he was making a significant impact with his game.

“Those ppl out there saying @brockpurdy13 is struggling aren’t watching the games… young man is playing some really good football – making all kinds of plays (not w/o mistakes, but who does)!!! Quit looking at stats – they should back the narrative, NOT create it!!” wrote Warner.

Many analysts have raised considerable questions about the young player. This comes especially as the San Francisco 49ers stand at 5-3, even though they had an explosive start with five straight wins in the season.

Warner’s support has created space for his growth. However, it is also noteworthy that Purdy has plummeted from the top in MVP odds to ninth place within the last three weeks.

Richard Sherman Points at Purdy’s Mistakes With Hope

Purdy even garnered support from NFL veteran turned analyst, Richard Sherman, who made it clear that the responsibility for those defeats was not on just the QB. He gave detailed feedback on Brock Purdy’s performance after the latest loss. In his latest appearance at the ‘Undisputed’, Sherman pointed out that a few key factors contributed to the Niners’ loss, including a weak defense.

“Well it comes down to a number of things. Obviously the Defense hasn’t played well enough under Steve Wilks,” added Sherman.

“I think Brock Purdy needs to learn from this. He needs to learn when to eat the ball and when to try to make these passes. But I think everything is correctable,” said Sherman giving hope to Purdy’s improvement.

The San Francisco 49ers have entered their bye-week which gives them the appropriate time to buckle up. Contrary to the harsh assessment, the Niners’ QB stands a chance of improvement with more experience. While the record for the 49ers now seems to be an overturned tally, the thrill of the game shall continue in the coming weeks.