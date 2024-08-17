Weighing Around 280lbs Post Retiring, Cam Newton Busts Myth About Being Heaviest QB Ever

Friday, July 30, 2021:New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) answers questions from the media at the New England Patriots training camp held on the practice fields at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. /CSM Foxborough USA – ZUMAc04_ 20210730_zaf_c04_246 Copyright: xEricxCanhax

It’s hard to imagine Cam Newton as a QB weighing almost the same as Jason Kelce during their playing days. However, as per Cam’s former Patriots teammate, he did weigh over 280 pounds, making him the heaviest QB to play the game. But the former MVP wasn’t going to let that rumor slide so easily.

Newton was back with another episode of the 4&1 podcast to dismiss the claim made by his former teammate, Brian Hoyer who stated that Cam weighed more than 280 pounds during his last year in New England.

The Auburn alum prefaced that by saying that he was never near 280 lbs during his playing days. While he stated that he’s 280 now, Cam asserted that he was in the best shape of his life when he played for the Patriots.

The former Panthers QB pointed out that when he was still taking snaps in New England, he worked out every day. He revealed that he was the last one to leave the building and then returned early morning, leaving him little to no time to gorge on unhealthy food.

Cam said that he never weighed more than 245-255 lbs, even when he came out of college. The biggest he ever was, was just after his Super Bowl loss when his weight jumped to 260 lbs. He still believes being a professional, he possesses the know-how and the willpower to cut down any weight.

245 pounds is not a lot of weight for someone freak athlete like Newton, standing at 6’5.

“First off, I’ve never weighed 280 in my life. Come on, Hoyster, don’t do that. I’m close to 280 now. While I was in New England, I was in the best shape of my life. The workout was every day. My playing weight was 250-55ish and 55 was like heavy.”

Seeing how Cam rejects the claim that he was 280lbs, he was nowhere near the heaviest QB to play in the NFL. That title goes to a former Giants QB.

The Real Heaviest QB in NFL History

Calling Cam Newton the heaviest QB to grace the NFL would be foul play to someone who actually weighed 280lbs. That man was former Giants QB, the late Jared Lorenzen. Signed by the franchise as an undrafted free agent in 2004, he stood at 6’4, weighed 280 pounds, and was affectionately called the “Pillsbury Throw Boy”.

Despite being the heaviest, he was very mobile. However, the southpaw didn’t have a lot of success in the NFL and played in the Ultimate Indoor Football League. Sadly, he passed away in 2019 from kidney and heart issues.

Jamarcuss Russell is also one of the biggest busts in NFL history. The former Raiders QB stood at 6’4 and weighed around 265 pounds though many believe he once reached the high 290 mark during his playing days.

Bruce Eugene was another QB who couldn’t make it big in the NFL. While being on the Saints roster for one preseason, he was around the 260 mark despite being only 6’0. Former Vikings signal-caller, Daunte Culpepper also weighed 260 lbs and went on to have a decent career in the NFL.