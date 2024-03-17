Former Tom Brady Backup Brian Hoyer Reveals Bill Belichick Himself Got Treatment From Alex Guerrero: “He Saw the Benefits”

NBC Boston Sports‘ recent post analysis show about the Patriots’ Dynasty had longtime Tom Brady backup Brian Hoyer spilling the tea. With multiple stints in New England, he had a unique perspective on the situation. And as the docu-series released its ultimate episode, old skeletons that had been buried deep down, popped back up. The reason for the dynasty’s end has always been a contentious issue. And the new Apple series was released, further opening up the can of worms closed by Tom Brady’s exit after 2019.

Advertisement

Back then, and even now, Alex Guerrero’s name pops up again and again. As is widely known, Bill Belichick tried to keep Guerrero, Brady’s personal trainer and the co-founder of the TB12 method, out of the Patriots facilities. And Brian Hoyer adds another layer to the drama. He says that a lot of people around Brady were using Guerrero’s help, including the Patriots head coach himself!

Talking about how the whole situation looked from his vantage point, Hoyer narrates,

Advertisement

“It’s strange to me, you know, I can’t remember what stint it was with the team, but I remember going to get treatment from Alex, and I walk in the room and he’s treating Bill. Here he is, and you know he’s getting treatment from the guy,” followed by, “And it could’ve very well been 2011. I don’t know if that would’ve been in 2017, where the friction was, but you know, I think he saw the benefits of what that was.”

Brian Hoyer’s statements lead one to believe that it was not about the efficacy of Guerrero’s treatment that got him banned. There was some underlying tension. And things got really awkward at times. As the former Raider remembers,

“Talk about awkward, I remember getting ready for a game, we have to go out on the field for warm-ups in 20-30 minutes and I haven’t seen Tom for an hour and a half because he would have to go up to his private suite just to get treatment from Alex.”

Safe to say, it was not the healthiest working environment. And when someone like Tom Brady, who has always towed the company line with excellence, was being treated in such a manner, it could not have helped morale around the locker room. It got to the point where Hoyer and other players had to try to lighten the mood so that the tension was reduced to some extent. Something that Hoyer recalls Brady appreciated as it cut through the most difficult time of the day for him.

Ernie Adams Narrates Bill Belichick’s Side of the Alex Guerrero Story

Although Bill Belichick remained tight-lipped around the whole issue of TB12’s co-founder, longtime Patriots employee Ernie Adams explained Coach’s side of the story. According to Ernie Adams, the alternative medicine practitioner, Guerrero was undermining the coaching staff and training staff on the Patriots’ payroll. And it was difficult for any head coach to maintain a level of trust in his players if someone from outside was trying to appear as the standard — director of the show Matthew Hamachek recently revealed on the Rich Eisen Show.

Advertisement

Thus, for the legendary head coach, it was about maintaining the sanctity of his staff. But for Tom Brady, it was a rejection of his methods, ideologies, and preparation that had helped him reach the gold standard. And thus, it became the final nail in the coffin of the Patriots Dynasty. As Tom Brady moved on to win another title in another city, the Patriots went into a complete rebuild mode that is still ongoing.