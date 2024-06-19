“We’re All The Plumber”: Travis Kelce Explains The Special Role Of Tight Ends

Travis Kelce, Greg Olsen, and George Kittle are doing something special with their Tight End University. With them starting the fourth year of the event in Nashville, their commitment to ensuring that the tight end position is given the right kind of attention perseveres.

As they kicked off the event, both Kittle and Kelce spoke about how the actual position of the tight end is a special one. Kelce in particular had a very powerful speech about how versatile and how amazing the position of the tight end can be.

Tight Ends do it all!!@tkelce pic.twitter.com/gSpG2T7Wgn — Travis Kelce Fan Page (@traviskelce_fan) June 19, 2024

While addressing multiple tight ends who’ve come to the TEU, Kelce made the college players feel welcome, emphasizing how the tight end is one of the best positions to play on the gridiron. And his reasoning for it is the kind of openness the position brings onto the field. He said,

“That is the best because we’re all in open arms. We’re all the most relatable guys. We’re all the plumber, the utility guy, the landscaper. You need a guy. We are the guy, and that’s why I love playing tight end.”

Kelce’s main point during his speech was that the tight end position has a kind of relatability and versatility that other positions don’t. Keeping lieu with that sentiment, Kelce also spoke about how the position of the tight end can do a lot on offense and that the college students need to take advantage of it.

Moreover, he urged the college tight ends to be open with their personalities while they were at the Tight End University and to have a great time. And all the tight ends made sure that the attendees of their program had a good time to start with.

The Travis Kelce Show

While the NFL tight ends promised the attendees lessons in offensive play, they also got to see a different side of the pros. During the Tight End University induction event, the crowd of college players saw Travis Kelce and George Kittle take to the stage and perform for the young ones.

Travis on stage at the Tight Ends & Friends concert! @tkelce pic.twitter.com/6M3gwDyccS — Travis Kelce Fan Page (@traviskelce_fan) June 19, 2024

While the tight ends gathering is great for these college players to learn the sport, the university is much more than that. With the cultural exchanges that would happen at a such gathering, up-and-coming talents are bound to find their place on their teams. With such a great initiative underway again, it only remains to be seen what other brilliant moments come out of the Tight End University.