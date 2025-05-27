Amid Reports of Travis Kelce –Taylor Swift Engagement in 2026, Bills Teammate ‘Protects’ Josh Allen’s Wedding Date With Hailee Steinfeld

The NFL and Hollywood have long shared a natural connection, with football stars often drawn to the glitz and glamour of showbiz. That allure of talent, fame, and beauty has proven irresistible to many, including two of the league’s biggest names: Travis Kelce and Josh Allen. In 2023, both stars found themselves in headline-making relationships — Kelce with global pop icon Taylor Swift, and Allen with actress Hailee Steinfeld.

Though both romances took root around the same time, they’ve progressed at very different paces. Allen and Steinfeld have moved quickly, recently announcing their engagement. Meanwhile, Kelce and Swift, despite the media frenzy surrounding them, are still taking their time.

That said, insiders suggest a big step could be on the horizon for the Chiefs’ tight end. According to the Daily Mail, those close to Kelce believe he plans to ask Taylor’s parents for their blessing before proposing. Reportedly, her family is already supportive of the idea.

While there’s no date set and no official announcement yet, there’s growing belief that an engagement is inevitable. Both Kelce and Swift view their relationship as long-term and see each other as future life partners. Still, they’re in no rush, preferring to let things unfold naturally and at their own pace.

So, when might a proposal happen? Possibly after Travis Kelce retires from the NFL, which could be sooner rather than later. Now 35 and entering his 13th season, many speculate this may be his final year in the league. Kelce is reportedly considering hanging up his cleats, but he’s motivated to make one last push after the Chiefs’ disappointing Super Bowl 59 loss.

Determined to go out on a high note, Kelce has been grinding this offseason — even dropping 25 pounds to optimize his performance. As he prepares for one more championship run, he seems more focused and motivated than ever, aiming to match Rob Gronkowski’s ring total and leave the game at the top.

The couple, after months of avoiding the spotlight, finally had one of their date nights, this time at Palm Beach in Florida. The two had dinner at Harry’s Bar and Restaurant. Travis Kelce is currently staying in nearby Boca Raton for the NFL offseason, where Swift has reportedly joined him.

As for Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld, wedding bells may be ringing soon — or at least that’s what many thought. The speculation gained traction back in March when Allen’s teammate and trusted left tackle, Dion Dawkins, appeared to spill the beans during an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. Dawkins casually mentioned May 31 as the possible wedding date, sending fans into a frenzy.

However, Dawkins has since walked back his comments on the recent episode of the Rich Eisen Show, admitting he doesn’t actually know when — or if — the big day is happening anytime soon. He clarified that while everyone is currently focused on preparing for the upcoming season in Buffalo, no one really knows what’s going on with Josh and Hailee’s wedding plans

“Is that coming up? I ain’t know nothing about that. I have no idea what’s going on. We’re all here. We’re all here in Buffalo, working out. I’ll give those guys a FaceTime call and see how everything is going, but I have no idea. I have no idea.”

It seems Dion Dawkins is taking his role as Josh Allen’s protector seriously, not just on the field, but off it as well, as he works to preserve his quarterback’s privacy.

Unlike the recent wedding of Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee, whose date was public knowledge for a year, Josh and Hailee have kept their plans under wraps. While the couple hasn’t confirmed anything yet, it’s widely believed that the wedding is on the horizon. And when it does happen, given their star power, the world will undoubtedly find out.