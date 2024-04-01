“We’re Both Peeing, and…”: Ex-Teammate Narrates What It Was Like Interacting With Aaron Rodgers for the First Time at a Urinal

Before moving to the Big Apple, Aaron Rodgers had an illustrious career with the Packers, where he left an indelible mark on his fans and his teammates. Despite the controversial exit from Green Bay, only a few Cheeseheads can deny the impact and commitment that A-Rod displayed in his stint. This left a very good impression of Aaron on his teammates and fans, and Kurt Benkert’s recent story is a testament to this claim.

Advertisement

Former Packers QB, now popular TikTok star and business consultant Kurt Benkert, was recently invited to the New York Jets YouTube channel for a sit-down interview. One of the biggest talking points of the conversation was Kurt’s tenure with Rodgers in Titletown. Interestingly, Kurt, in the video, reminisced about meeting the four-time MVP at an unexpected place — the Packers’ urinal. He added that both he and Rodgers hit the urinal coincidentally at the same time during training camp.

Kurt obviously knew who Aaron was, but he became quite surprised after finding out that Rodgers also knew him. The duo exchanged pleasantries over the urinal while hilariously making eye contact, and Benkert, in the interview, described it as a funny moment between the duo, as Aaron doesn’t mind such goofy incidents.

Advertisement

“I was going in for training camp and went to the bathroom to take a pee and he was walking up next to me to the urinal,” Kurt recalled. “That was my first time meeting him. He knew my face from seeing it online and I obviously knew who he was; he’d been like my childhood favorite player and so I just looked over as we were both peeing like ‘hey, I’m the new quarterback, nice to meet you! I didn’t expect to meet you this way, but glad to be here whatever’. So, it was just a funny moment and if you know his personality obviously, he enjoys stuff like that.”

Advertisement

“He appreciated that it wasn’t just 24/7 football for me and I have like balance in life and like things outside of football. I love football, obviously. I’m obsessed with what I do, but I do know how to disconnect and I think he’s had experience with guys who probably don’t necessarily know how to do that,” Kurt expressed. “And that’s who he is as a person too; like he gets his work done, he’s always prepared, always ready, obviously at the top of the game. But he has things outside of football that he’s interested in, so he doesn’t just want to talk about it all the time.” Benkert further stated, “From the very beginning, I wasn’t just trying to, you know, ask all these football questions and learn from him all the time, so we had common interests outside of football things that I was into. He knew that I was into gaming at the time and signed up for a pro team, so he loved that. He used to play Halo back in the day, so that was our first kind of connection.” The revelation that Aaron Rodgers was a huge Halo fan and his general interest in gaming caught the interview host by surprise. Kurt thus delved more on Rodgers’ prowess as a Halo player and gave the audience a gauge on how much the QB is invested in the game.

“He Loved Talking About It”: Kurt Benkert Reveals Aaron Rodgers’ Interest In Halo

Considering Kurt’s social media presence and his affiliation with Space Station Gaming , the interview host expected Benkert to reveal that he and Rodgers must have indulged in a duel on Halo. Much to the dismay of the viewers, Kurt revealed that the duo never played together. However, the former 49ers QB did reveal that they spoke about Halo a lot as Rodgers loved indulging in it. Moreover, Aaron was impressed by Kurt’s association with SSG Gaming. So every time Benkert posted Halo Infinite updates on his timeline, the duo indulged in talks around the game.

“We never played together. We talked about it, though. He loved talking about it. He would see the clips that I’d be posting and at that time Halo infinite had just come out. So it was just a lot of stuff on the timeline about that game,” The former Niners QB revealed.

Kurt did end the segment with the thought that Rodgers gelled well with Benkert because the former saw a personality in him. From growing a business outside football, consultancy gigs, and SSG gaming, Rodgers appreciated Kurt’s hustle and thus grew close to him.