“What a Weapon”: Cleveland Browns Coaching Weapon Mike Vrabel Blew Pat McAfee’s Mind

Pat McAfee appears quite excited while hyping up the newest weapon in the Cleveland Browns’ camp, Mike Vrabel. The almost successful player-turned-coach was actually building up to something in Tennessee when the carpet was pulled out from under him last year, leaving him without a head-coaching job.

After months of appearing in interviews and exploring options, Coach Vrabel finds himself lending a hand to the Cleveland Browns. It might not have been something on his original to-do list, as it seems to be a big downgrade. However, during a recent OTA session, the newly appointed coaching and personnel consultant seamlessly slipped back into his old ways, as if he had never left.

And Pat McAfee is elated to see it. Just like a lot of football fans, the sportscaster was also left bewildered when Mike Vrabel did not find a head coach role this year. The way he had carried the Titans to relative relevance was impressive, at least at the time. Thus, watching him find footing with a team and help out young players realize their potential is exciting for all fans and viewers like McAfee.

“Mike Vrabel is on the field at the OTAs… Could you imagine Vrabel, just hanging around the team? What a weapon for the Clevaland Browns. This seems genius from (Kevin) Stefanski,” Mcafee said.

Several reports suggest that Vrabel has taken well to the role and shown that nothing comes before the team. Entering his 6th OTA as a coaching consultant, the former head coach has made his presence felt during training sessions.

Mike Vrabel is ON THE FIELD at OTAs for the Cleveland Browns.. WHAT A WEAPON #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/tfrjhlQo2U — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 30, 2024

Today, the Browns mean business. Their Cinderella run with Joe Flacco last year was enough to silence up the doubters, and now, getting back a fully healthy Deshaun Watson this year, the Browns have high hopes.

With an added weapon in Vrabel, they might get things done that they weren’t able to before. Both Vrabel and Browns have come close to being considered great but missed out due to something or the other.

But this time, with the combined forces and lesser weight of the red tape on Vrabel’s shoulders, maybe the best will come out of both of them, something that Tennesee fans would’ve also loved to see him do with the Titans.

Tennessee Titans Go Through Cultural Change

While Mike Vrabel adjusts to his new role, the Titans are working on their own changes. Brian Callahan, their new head coach has been involved with initiating a much-needed cultural change to the system in Tennesee.

Recently, their tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo opened up about the changes he’s seen in the locker room. From his perceptive, there is a more relaxed environment in the locker room now, as compared to last year.

“I feel like guys come in, and they’re not as tense, not as stressed out, and it allows people to be a lot more free in the locker room. I mean, we were always free in the locker room, but there’s a lot more freedom on the field. I think we’re going to see a lot of that this year,” Okonkwo said, as reported by the Sports Illustrated.

Not only this, Okonkwo also believes that this environment lets him be his authentic self more. Explaining the shift the locker room is going through, the star TE noted, “Right now, we’re seeing a new culture, the way we do things is a lot more on us players to get going… …I feel like us having ownership of that has been a big thing to help us be more free.”

The story between Vrabel and Titans might be over, but these two entities will be compared for a long time to come. The 2024 season will surely surpass all expectations, and it will be interesting to see if Vrabel gets promoted to a better position during it.