What Are Jerry Jeudy’s Madden NFL 25 Ratings?

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini recently reported that Jets owner Woody Johnson gave up on signing Browns WR Jerry Jeudy due to his subpar Madden ratings. A month later, Jerry has put up Pro Bowl-level numbers, leading to his Madden NFL 25 ratings being bumped to 83 overall.

Johnson using Madden ratings as reason to not trade for Jerry Jeudy this offseason apparently stemmed from his teenage sons, Brick and Jack (via @DMRussini, @ZackBlatt, @MikeSilver) pic.twitter.com/hTJGVwPYfR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 19, 2024

When one compares Jeudy’s ratings from the start of this season, there is a noticeable difference. After Week 1, the wide receiver stood at 81 overall, with his catching, release, and short route running rated at 81, 77, and 82 respectively.

By Week 14, his receiving stats have seen a massive improvement, especially his catching, which is now rated at 86, rather than 81. The Browns WR’s release has also seen a bump from 77 to 81.

A major reason behind Jeudy’s increase in the Madden rating is due to the exemplary real-life numbers he has racked up on the field. As of writing, Jeudy has already raked up 70 receptions and four touchdowns while covering 1,052 receiving yards. What makes these numbers worth their weight in gold is the miserable QB situation at Cleveland this year.

Fans are chuffed with Jeudy’s breakout season, and rightly so. Also, they used this as a tool to troll Woody Johnson, who allegedly overlooked the wide receiver for “video game numbers.”

From calling Woody the reason for the Jets’ downfall to calling for his retirement, netizens had a field day cracking jokes about the Jets owner.

While news like this getting leaked is more of a rare instance, it does make one wonder if other team owners are picking players based on their video game ratings and popularity. If true, this sets a dangerous precedent. Moreover, a dystopian reality like this would force athletes to place more emphasis on their off-field clout than on-field.

One might also wonder how their season could have been if Jeudy had been there since the start. If the Browns receiver could put up these numbers with a chaotic offense around him, Jeudy, in an ideal scenario, would have fared better with Aaron Rodgers on his side. Truly a missed opportunity.