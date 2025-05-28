Jerry Jeudy Hints at His Inclination Toward Shedeur Sanders After Their First OTA Practice Together

Earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns kicked off their much-awaited voluntary OTAs. With a quarterback room that boasts Shedeur Sanders, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel all vying for the same spot, the competition is as intense as it gets. But interestingly enough, Sanders—on whom all eyes were fixed—showed exactly why the hype around him is real.

Advertisement

From the limited footage shared by the Browns, Shedeur looked like he didn’t skip a beat from his Colorado days, where he couldn’t be inaccurate even if he tried.

In fact, one of the highlights of Sanders’ Day 1 of OTAs was his perfectly placed throw to fellow rookie Harold Fannin Jr., which sent the internet buzzing.

“10/10 zip,” one fan described it, and that about summed up the online sentiment.

Shedeur Sanders with a PERFECT pass to his rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. 10/10 zip ⌚️#DawgPound pic.twitter.com/XPDWHfBWBd — Cory (@coryskuza) May 27, 2025

While Shedeur didn’t get any snaps with the projected starters on day one, his poise and precision were so impressive that it wasn’t just fans taking notice.

26-year-old wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who was the sole bright spot in the Browns’ offense last year with 90 receptions and 1,229 yards, subtly signaled his admiration for the rookie.

After the first OTA session wrapped, Jeudy posted a series of photos of himself on Instagram. From the outset, the post was a typical photo dump — nothing flashy, with a few stills from the practice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JerryJeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy)

However, things got interesting when fans discovered a comment that read, “12 to 3 gone feed families,” referring to Shedeur Sanders’ jersey number (No. 12) and Jeudy’s (No. 3). The comment alluded to the potential of a lethal connection between the two. And interestingly enough, Jeudy not only liked the comment but also left it up without any clarification.

Jerry Jeudy liked a comment on a recent post that said this: “12 to 3 gone feed families” pic.twitter.com/wOhTDdkzvZ — GUCCE‍⬛ (@gucceCU) May 28, 2025

For some, the WR’s actions may have been nothing more than playful optimism. But for the ones who believe in Shedeur, it might feel like a genuine glimpse into how quickly the former Buffs QB is earning respect in the locker room. Especially from someone like Jeudy, who is expected to continue his role of being a major weapon in Cleveland’s offense.

Though head coach Kevin Stefanski has made it clear the reps won’t be distributed “equally,” each quarterback, among Flacco, Pickett, Sanders, and Gabriel — still, subtle signs like this from key players matter. Especially in a competition expected to stretch deep into training camp.

So in a room that still includes an experienced Super Bowl MVP and a former first-rounder, Shedeur Sanders isn’t just making throws. He’s making impressions. And if day one of OTAs is any indication, the Sanders-to-Jeudy connection might be something Browns fans want to start paying attention to.