mobile app bar

Jerry Jeudy Hints at His Inclination Toward Shedeur Sanders After Their First OTA Practice Together

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Jerry Jeudy, Shedeur Sanders

Jerry Jeudy [Left], Shedeur Sanders [Right]; Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns kicked off their much-awaited voluntary OTAs. With a quarterback room that boasts Shedeur Sanders, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel all vying for the same spot, the competition is as intense as it gets. But interestingly enough, Sanders—on whom all eyes were fixed—showed exactly why the hype around him is real.

From the limited footage shared by the Browns, Shedeur looked like he didn’t skip a beat from his Colorado days, where he couldn’t be inaccurate even if he tried.

In fact, one of the highlights of Sanders’ Day 1 of OTAs was his perfectly placed throw to fellow rookie Harold Fannin Jr., which sent the internet buzzing.

“10/10 zip,” one fan described it, and that about summed up the online sentiment.

While Shedeur didn’t get any snaps with the projected starters on day one, his poise and precision were so impressive that it wasn’t just fans taking notice.

26-year-old wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who was the sole bright spot in the Browns’ offense last year with 90 receptions and 1,229 yards, subtly signaled his admiration for the rookie.

After the first OTA session wrapped, Jeudy posted a series of photos of himself on Instagram. From the outset, the post was a typical photo dump — nothing flashy, with a few stills from the practice.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by JerryJeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy)

However, things got interesting when fans discovered a comment that read, “12 to 3 gone feed families,” referring to Shedeur Sanders’ jersey number (No. 12) and Jeudy’s (No. 3). The comment alluded to the potential of a lethal connection between the two. And interestingly enough, Jeudy not only liked the comment but also left it up without any clarification.

For some, the WR’s actions may have been nothing more than playful optimism. But for the ones who believe in Shedeur, it might feel like a genuine glimpse into how quickly the former Buffs QB is earning respect in the locker room. Especially from someone like Jeudy, who is expected to continue his role of being a major weapon in Cleveland’s offense.

Though head coach Kevin Stefanski has made it clear the reps won’t be distributed “equally,” each quarterback, among Flacco, Pickett, Sanders, and Gabriel — still, subtle signs like this from key players matter. Especially in a competition expected to stretch deep into training camp.

So in a room that still includes an experienced Super Bowl MVP and a former first-rounder, Shedeur Sanders isn’t just making throws. He’s making impressions. And if day one of OTAs is any indication, the Sanders-to-Jeudy connection might be something Browns fans want to start paying attention to.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Share this article

Don’t miss these