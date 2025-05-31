Jerry Jeudy Spent $430,000 of His First NFL Million on His Parents

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) lines up during an NFL practice at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Berea, Ohio.

Jerry Jeudy was one of 11 wide receivers drafted within the first 50 picks of the 2020 NFL Draft. While he hasn’t quite lived up to his pedigree as the second of those 11 selected—No. 15 overall by the Denver Broncos—he has put together a respectable career as a pro so far.

Since he was selected so early, Jeudy received a sizable payday as a rookie. He signed a fully guaranteed four-year, $15,192,974 contract that paid him about $3.8 million per year and included an $8.6 million signing bonus (per Spotrac). Nearly $9 million is a lot to drop in the lap of a 21-year-old, but Jeudy was surprisingly responsible for someone just out of college.

Jeudy, who was traded to the Cleveland Browns last March, recently explained how he spent the first $1 million he made from that rookie NFL contract. Well, what stands out the most in the breakdown is how much he gave back to his parents.

“The first big purchase that I bought was my mom’s house, of course. That was $300,000. … I called her one day for her birthday, and I was like, ‘You know it’s your birthday, this is something I’ve wanted to do since I was young. So go find whatever house you want, and Imma buy it,“ recalled the wideout.

After buying his mother her dream house, a five-bedroom home in a gated community in Orlando, he continued to spoil her. This time, it was a new car for Momma. He dropped $80,000 on a BMW truck, bringing his total spend on his mom to nearly $400,000. Of course, he couldn’t forget about Pops, either.

“My dad’s not really into cars like that, so he got a—I don’t even know what type of car, it’s like a Nissan truck. I may be wrong, but it was some type of truck. And it was like $50k, so I got him that. He wasn’t really picky about choosing which car he wanted. But I needed to get him something. That’s his everyday car; he rides with it everywhere,” Jeudy added.

That’s a total of $430,000 spent on his parents. And you’d have to say, money well spent.

He spent another $200,000 of his first million on an investment property, and spent another $310k on various stocks, bonds, and other investments. It all sounds very responsible. But of course, Jeudy had to have some fun with his first million. To do that, he took his family on a shopping spree in New York City that ended up setting them back $60k.

It’s a massive amount for a shopping spree. But compared to the other purchases, it was a drop in the bucket. Many could take notes from Jeudy’s ability to make responsible investments and purchases while also treating himself from time to time. Everything in moderation.