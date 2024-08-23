“What Are They Afraid Of?”: Aaron Rodgers’ Absence Raises Questions About 40-Year-Old’s Future

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Nearly a year after suffering a torn Achilles tendon in his debut for the Jets, Aaron Rodgers is seemingly still not fully healthy. The quarterback sat out of his team’s first two preseason games and then announced that he wouldn’t suit up for their final preseason outing against the Giants. Their decision irked Chris Russo, who voiced his frustration on First Take.

The analyst questioned the Jets’ logic for leaving Rodgers on the bench throughout preseason. He noted that other quarterbacks who suffered season-ending injuries last year got reps under their belt during preseason to dust off the cobwebs. He questioned whether the team is hiding the quarterback’s fitness level ahead of the new campaign. Russo said,

“I don’t like that. I don’t why you can’t play him. If Anthony Richardson can play, Daniel Jones played last week. He hasn’t played in 18 months. What are they afraid of? They put him out for a couple of minutes against the Panthers. Have him play a series or two. I don’t see what the problem is.”

Jets head coach Robert Saleh was asked whether the team was holding Rodgers back to protect him from injuries. He downplayed that logic and claimed players could get injured during practice too.

His decision to limit his starters’ playing time in preseason is rooted in self-preparation. He believes that playing a few snaps during the preseason won’t significantly benefit them in Week 1.

Like last year, the Jets have had a good offseason and have a competitive team on paper. They have upgraded their offensive line and added more weapons for Rodgers. While it’s unclear how the quarterback would fare after his lengthy layoff, Brett Favre is confident he could lead the franchise to a Super Bowl win.

Brett Favre Talks About Aaron Rodgers & Jets

The Hall of Famer and Rodgers don’t see eye-to-eye due to past differences. However, he has utmost faith in his former teammate’s ability to lead a team. Favre believes if the four-time MVP remains healthy throughout the season, he could lead the Jets to the Super Bowl. He noted that the Jets have a stellar defense and if the offense plays up to its potential, they’d be difficult to beat.

Favre even claimed that Rodgers is still the best playmaker in the NFL. He said the Jets quarterback can still frustrate defenses with his movement in and out of the pocket. He also complimented his immense football knowledge and IQ and claimed that he expects the team to compete for more than just the AFC East title.

The Jets’ entire season rides on Rodgers’ shoulders. He hasn’t been to the Super Bowl since he last won it in 2010. The Jets also haven’t made it to the championship game since their sole win in 1969. The quarterback and his team are due a trip to the big game. It remains to be seen whether their long wait ends in February.