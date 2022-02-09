“What are you doing Tom Brady?” Skip Bayless begs NFL legend to come back from retirement in 2022

“To my parents and entire family (and extended family of countless friends), I love you and thank you for your never-ending support and love. I could never have imagined the time and energy you have given for me the past 30 years in football. I can never repay you. And just know I love you so much.”

And within less than a week, Brady appeared on the Let’s Go podcast and had some interesting comments about the future.

“I’m just gonna take things as they come. I think that’s the best way to put it and I don’t think anything, you know, you never say never,” said Brady, who played most of his career for the New England Patriots.

“I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week. And, again, I think it’s not looking to reverse course, I’m definitely not looking to do that. But in the same time I think you have to be realistic that you never know what challenges there are gonna be in life.”

Tom Brady shared his thoughts on possibly coming out of retirement.

And Skip Bayless hopes Brady’s newest comments actually blow up into something meaningful.

Skip Bayless begs Tom Brady to come back from retirement

Bayless, a long time Brady fan, has been pouring out his affection and confusion regarding his retirement after 22 glorious season of unparalleled success. And hopes the former Bucs QB will come back.

“My heart is screaming to me that Brady has come to the realization that I was saying from the start: What are you doing?,” he wrote. “You’re still playing at the highest level and you’re healthy!.”

Tom Brady on potential NFL return: "Never say never." "The message Brady sent was to any team in doubt about their quarterback: 'Hey, I just might reconsider.' He's clearly having second thoughts." — Skip Bayless

