What Did Drelon Miller Say After Colorado Buffaloes’ 34-7 Win Over The Arizona Wildcats?

The Colorado Buffaloes played their first game without wide receiver Omarion Miller on Saturday. Those who wondered how the Buffs would manage without one of their top offensive weapons got their answer in the game against the Arizona Wildcats. The apprehension that quarterback Shedeur Sanders would need some time to get his unit on track was put to rest.

In Omarion’s absence, Drelon Miller has stepped up. His eight combined catches in the last two weeks equal his reception total from the first six weeks of the year. On the Buffaloes’ team X page, he told fans postgame that there was no other school he’d rather suit up for than Colorado.

“Great team win, baby! Look at that… the first touchdown of the season. Wouldn’t rather do it nowhere else!”

Offensively, Sanders posted 250 passing yards and three touchdowns as Colorado routed the Arizona Wildcats 34-7. He hooked up with two-way Heisman Trophy contender Travis Hunter just twice for 17 yards. Instead, he relied on LaJohntay Wester — eight receptions, 127 yards — and freshman wideout Miller, who scored the first touchdown of his collegiate career in the first quarter.

The fans, thrilled by the performance displayed by the WR, commented:

The matchup also showcased a battle between two of the top receivers in the nation: Hunter for Colorado, and Tetairoa McMillan for Arizona. The showdown did not match the pre-game hype, though. The two had a combined tally of just seven receptions and 55 yards.

Defensively, Hunter spent much of the afternoon covering McMillan. The Buffs’ superstar won their individual contest, limiting McMillan to five catches and 38 yards.

The victory moved the Buffs to 5-2 (3-1 Big 12) and dropped the Wildcats to 3-4 (1-3 Big 12).

Colorado will look to become bowl-eligible when they host Cincinnati (10:15 p.m. E.T.) next Saturday. Arizona will try to get back to .500 versus West Virginia.