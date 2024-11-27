mobile app bar

“Shoutout to Donnie Salum”: Rob Gronkowski Recalls Why He Chose Arizona Wildcats Over Buffalo Bulls for College

Sneha Singh
Published

Retired NFL player Rob Gronkowski at the start of the 2024 Boston Marathon.

Rob Gronkowski’s journey to four Super Bowl titles started with the Arizona Wildcats and there is only one man to thank for that: Donnie Salum. The former Patriots tight end shared the story that’s behind his decision to choose his alma mater over his home team, the Buffalo Bulls, with his former teammate, Julian Edelman, on the latest episode of The Dudes and Dudes.

Salum was a friend of Rob’s father. The two worked in the same fitness equipment sales industry and first crossed paths years ago at a business convention. Their friendship grew, and their families became close as well.

And since Salum was an Arizona linebacker back in the 1980s, he invited a young Gronkowski’s father to bring his sons to visit the campus. He often talked about the program, so the Gronkowskis likely wanted to see what the hype was about.

During his senior brothers’ recruitment, the then-high-schooler “tagged along” and was immediately enamored with the university and its high-end facilities. Especially the palm trees and the swimming pools.

“I just tagged along when I was a sophomore in high school just to see what it was like. And I got to the campus, I was like God damn man what kind of school is this! I mean they got pools, they got palm trees, I mean it’s sunny every single day, it’s 90°, and that’s when I first fell in love with the University of Arizona,” Rob said.

This is why Rob feels the credit for his college choice goes to Salum. Giving him a shoutout, Gronk shared that Salum is still in his old job at Fitness World and is also a sponsor of his home team, Denver Broncos.

“So, shout out to Don Salum he’s still doing the same thing. He’s still in the Fitness World selling fitness equipment retail and commercially, He’s actually a sponsor, he sponsors the Denver Broncos because he’s based out of Denver now. So, without Donnie, I would have never been at the University of Arizona.”

After Gronkowski’s throwback story about the man who got him to Arizona, Edelman shared his journey to Kent State. However, his experience was far less glamorous.

Julian Edelman’s road to Kent State

After telling his side of the story, Gronk asked Edelman why he chose a college far from his hometown in the Bay Area, just like he did. The receiver explained that it was because he had been determined to play as a Division One quarterback since high school. While his dream team was Berkeley, given it was his home state and had alumni like Aaron Rodgers, his options became limited when the offer letters arrived.

Most of the colleges wanted him to switch positions, while Kent State offered him the chance to compete directly for their quarterback spot. This was what sealed the deal for Edelman.

“And a lot of these schools wanted me to change positions. Kent’s like we’ll let you compete for our quarterback right now.”

So the former Patriots star visited the campus and while it was lacking in comfort, being significantly colder, his mind was set.

“I was like, ‘Man, it’s freezing out here,'” shared Edelman. “I went to spring practice, and I was like fu*k it man if I go here, I could play right away. I watched their practices, and I was like, I’m going here.”

Rob and Edelman’s journeys are unique, but they taught them the lessons needed to excel in the NFL. And excel they did. Together, what they achieved is something few, if any, future duos will be able to match.

