What is Nick Saban’s Salary? Is He The Highest Paid NCAA Coach?

Nick Saban has achieved a lot in his illustrious career thus far. However, has he been paid accordingly?

Nick Saban is one of the most experienced and highly respectable coaches in the world of American Football. He started off his football career as a quarterback but then played as a defensive back for Kent State in early 70s.

He started off his coaching career back in 1973 as is still going strong. After guiding many young footballers at the college level, Saban made his way into the NFL.

After providing his services to the Houston Oilers and Cleveland Browns, Saban got the opportunity to become an NFL head coach in 2004 when the Miami Dolphins offered him the coveted position.

Under him, the Dolphins narrowly missed from making their way to the playoffs in the 2005-6 season. The next season, Dolphins were expected to make the playoffs but they failed yet again.

Nick Saban is the highest paid NCAA coach at the moment

Of course, if Saban would have stayed in the NFL, he might have achieved more but he decided to become Alabama State University’s head coach in 2007.

While some might say that Nick went one step back by accepting the head coach position at Alabama, the offered he received from the University proved that financially, it wasn’t a bad call at all.

He signed a whopping 8-year $32 million deal with the Alabama State University which made him one of the highest paid coaches in college football. In fact, not many NFL coaches at that time were making as much money as Saban was.

Nick Saban’s current annual salary stands at a massive $11.7 million at the moment which makes him the highest paid college football coach. The experienced coach has won as many as 7 national titles in his career thus far.

As one can expect, for his contribution to the game of football, Nick has been showered with several awards throughout his career. He is the recipient of the 2016 George Munger Award and has been bestowed with the Paul “Beer” Bryant Award on two occasions.

Without a doubt, the veteran has achieved a lot of success thus far and we can expect him to keep guiding youngsters in the time to come.

