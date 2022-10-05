When Will Tua Tagovailoa Be Back? Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel Provides Injury Update

Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary injury in his last game against the Bengals. In all probability, he will miss the Week 5 clash against the Jets.

Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins suffered a head injury while playing against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. He was carted off the field and was taken to Cincinnati Area Hospital.

The marquee quarterback’s helmeted head collided with the ground hard enough to cause his fingers to lock up, a neurological response to brain trauma.

A number of viewers and NFL analysts were surprised to see him back on the field having passed the concussion protocol after he sustained an injury before.

Tua Tagovailoa Injury Update

According to the Dolphins, Tua has a concussion and is currently in the protocol with no estimated timing of return. He has been ruled out of Week 5’s game against the New York Jets, as informed by the Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.

It was too soon to decide if Tagovailoa would be placed on injured reserve, which would keep him out for at least four games, according to McDaniel, who also noted that the quarterback had improved during the previous two days.

McDaniel added “It was a frightening time. He underwent a concussion evaluation and is now in the concussion protocol. He was in the hospital, and from what I understand, he’s ready to be released.”

“That was an emotional moment that no one signs up for, even though you are aware that it is possible in football to have an injury that requires you to be taken off on a stretcher,” he stated.

Coach McDaniel went on to inform that everyone in the team was extremely scared when Tua got hit. Reports suggest that no more damage apart from the concussion was caused by the injury which comes as a sign of relief for the Dolphins.

In a statement, Tagovailoa said that he was well after the injury and that he had been released from the hospital and had travelled back to Miami with the team.

As far as the chances of his comeback are concerned, it seems like the fans would have to wait for a few weeks to see him on the field again.

