Odell Beckham Jr. Hints at Joining Packers With Latest Aaron Rodgers Appreciation Tweet

Odell Beckham Jr. took to Twitter to express his appreciation for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers following their recent win. Post that, the speculations of OBJ joining the Green Bay franchise have started floating around.

The Green Bay Packers won 27-24 in overtime against the New England Patriots on Sunday. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers crafted yet another fourth-quarter scoring drive, sending the game into overtime.

This season, Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers has had to do more with less and so far, he has done a fantastic job. In the last match with just over six minutes left, he connected with rookie wideout Romeo Doubs from 13 yards out for the go-ahead score. In the end, kicker Mason Crosby connected on a 31-yard field goal to send the crowd home happy.

Odell Beckham Jr. a free agent Wide receiver, showed his appreciation for Rodgers following their overtime victory over the New England Patriots, 27-24, in a Tweet

AR is tooo 🔥…. Honestly bro makes it look Effortlesss — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) October 2, 2022

Odell Beckham Jr. hints that he may join Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay

Rodgers led the game-winning drive in overtime and Beckham Jr. couldn’t stop himself from praising the reigning MVP this time. Moreover, Odell also responded to SNY personality Chris Williamson, who stated that Aaron Rodgers and Odell Beckham Jr. together would be difficult to stop.

“Who are you telling? That is an entirely different breed,” Beckham Jr. responded. Since last season, the three-time Pro Bowler has been usually mentioned in connection with the Packers.

From the beginning of the process, Odell Beckham Jr spotlighted the #Packers and #Rams as his top targets. Other teams tried, but in the end, it’s down to two. A tough decision, as Odell just told @KimJonesSports. The offers are somewhat similar.

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2021

Beckham joined the Rams last season and helped them win a Super Bowl, during which he played brilliantly until tearing his ACL in the second quarter. Beckham played in eight regular-season games for the Rams.

Since the wideout is currently rehabbing, many sports analysts have linked Beckham to the Packers. Albert Breer, a journalist, stated that “I think the Packers signing or trading for a receiver will come down to opportunity — it’ll be who is available, instead of just plucking from those who are.”

“Odell Beckham Jr. might be a choice once he’s well. However, I don’t anticipate any overreach or action taken merely for the sake of doing,” he added.

