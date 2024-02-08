What is the NFL Overtime Rule 2024? How Does it Differ in the Regular Season Vs Playoffs?

KANSAS CITY, MO – JANUARY 23: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) makes the game winning reception in overtime during the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills on January 23rd, 2022 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire) NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 23 AFC Divisional Round – Bills at Chiefs Icon2201231028

The Super Bowl is just days away and if the Chiefs and the 49ers can’t determine the winner in regular time, they will have to resort to overtime. And they would have to do so per the new postseason OT rules implemented after the Chief’s infamous 42-36 overtime victory over the Bills in the 2022 AFC divisional round. Similar to many NFL rules, those governing overtime have evolved over time.

The current rules for postseason OT games differ from those in the regular season. Under the current postseason rule, both teams have an opportunity to possess the ball during overtime of a playoff game. Unlike the regular season, the playoffs OT game cannot end in a tie. Therefore, if the game remains tied even after 2 OTs of 15 minutes, the play will continue until a clear winner emerges, regardless of the number of overtime needed as per NBC Sports.

A mandated two-minute intermission between each overtime period has been initiated, along with three timeouts during each OT period.

In the regular season, the team winning the referee’s toss gains possession of the ball first in overtime. The overtime period consists of a 10-minute segment period that will follow a three-minute intermission, during which each team has the opportunity to possess the ball.

However, if both teams have enjoyed the possession and scored a TD but are still tied, the game will be decided through sudden death, any scoring action- whether it’s a safety, a field goal, or a TD, will determine the winner. If the game remains tied even after the OT period, it is declared a tie.

Some memorable NFL games have been decided in the OT throughout history. Who can forget the 2001 AFC divisional round game between the Raiders and the Patriots? The Raiders seemed to have secured the win when Charles Woodson stripped a young Tom Brady of the ball, and the ensuing fumble was recovered by the Raiders. However, upon review, the on-field ruling was overturned, declaring it an incomplete pass rather than a recovered fumble. The Patriots capitalized on the opportunity in OT and went on to win the game eventually reaching and winning the SB, marking the beginning of a dynasty as per NFL.

Bills fans fondly remember the 1992 divisional round between the Oilers and the Bills. The Bills mounted a remarkable comeback from a 32-point deficit, taking the lead, and forcing the Oilers to counter. Buffalo ultimately secured a victory in OT, courtesy of a Steve Christie field goal.

Just like there is no uniformity in other college football rules and NFL rules, there is uniformity in their OT rules as the college OT rules differ from the NFL’s OT rules as it allows teams to make a comeback even in OT.

Why Doesn’t the NFL Use College Football Overtime Rules?

College football overtime rules differ from those in the NFL. In college OT, each team has an opportunity to score a touchdown or a field goal, and the team with the most points after both possessions is declared the winner. In case of a tie, both teams receive another chance to score and this process repeats until a clear winner emerges as per Viqtory Sports.

NFL overtime rules also insist upon both teams getting the possession, but unlike college football, NFL regular season OT insists on ending the match as soon as the team with first possession scores a TD. If the scores remain tied at the end of the 10 minutes, a sudden death period is initiated, where the next score wins the game.

In the postseason, teams play 15-minute periods and the play will continue regardless of how many overtime periods are needed to determine a winner. Even if the team that started the first possession scores, the second team will get their chance and the OT will continue until their possession ends.

If the defense scores a touchdown on a play from scrimmage in the NFL (regular season) and college football overtime rules, they win the game. While OT is one of the most exciting parts of the NFL and always ends up nail-biter, fans of the team contesting usually hope that their team settles the match during regulation time.

We don’t know if SB will go to OT or not, however the Super Bowl 58 promises to be a spectacle. The 49ers will be looking to win their first SB since 1994 in what happens to be a repeat of the 2019 edition. The Kansas City Chiefs; however, will be looking to cement their dynasty. The game is on Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET.