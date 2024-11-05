mobile app bar

Patrick Mahomes’ Mother Randi’s Concerning Flight Update Leaves Fans Praying for Her Safe Journey

Sneha Singh
Published

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) embraces his mother Randi Martin during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade.

Feb 15, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) embraces his mother Randi Martin during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes and his Chiefs had a tough outing last Sunday, which ultimately came down as an overtime win against the Buccaneers. As always, the star quarterback had his mother, Randi, cheering for him from the stands. And after the celebration marking the win, Randi headed home, taking a flight the next day. However, unlike her trip to Kansas City, the journey back wasn’t quite smooth sailing.

After the Monday Night matchup, Randi shared a concerning post on X to update her fans on her current situation. She informed them that there had been an announcement about the flight from Kansas City being a “bumpy” one even before the boarding had commenced.

“Haven’t even boarded and they tell us it’s gonna be bumpy ride… ” the tweet read.

Fans were naturally concerned by the update and began to flood the comments section with prayers for the mother of three, who may have been traveling with her daughter, Mia Randall.

A Kansas City resident also backed Randi’s concerns, sharing how the sky looked tumultuous near the airport region.

Randi has since shared a story or two on her Instagram, so if the aforementioned update was worrisome to anyone, it no longer should be. She is back home with many memories, one of which includes an adorable family reunion with her granddaughter, Sterling.

Sterling and Randi reunion

Monday was a happy day for the Mahomes clan! Not only did the Chiefs defend their undefeated streak reaching a record of 8-0, but Randi also spent some quality time with her granddaughter, Sterling Skye. She shared some glimpses of her time on her Instagram, talking about the nearly impossible task of capturing a photograph with the three-year-old.

Randi could be seen with daughter Mia Randall, trying to hold Sterling still for the camera. The two could be seen laughing through their struggle, while the toddler, with her headphones on, seemed least interested in the photoshoot.

Randi wrote in the caption:

“Trying to get a quick photo-op with my grandbaby… but Sterling had other plans! I wouldn’t change a thing❤️”

Randi, by her own confession, treasures her time with her grandchildren, especially since Mahomes‘ busy season limits their time together. In February, the single mother attended Sterling’s third birthday party in the quarterback’s Texas home and shared the glimpses on her social media. The adorable bash was held at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden. And for her special day, the toddler rocked a cute pink flower-patterned jumpsuit.

Along with a video of the butterfly-themed party on her Instagram, Randi wrote, “Happiest birthday to our sweet Sterling Skye You are so loved!”

As Patrick Mahomes gears up to face the Denver Broncos in their pursuit of a three-peat, fans can only hope to see more of Randi Mahomes’ endearing behind-the-scenes glimpses.

