Brittany & Patrick Mahomes Once Miserably Failed at Koala Challenge – Chiefs’ Physical Therapist Must’ve Had a Heart Attack

While Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift became the latest hotshot couple in NFL town, Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany have been winning hearts for a long time. The adorable duo have been the favorites of Chiefs Kingdom and keep entertaining their fans with their sweet and cute moments.

Four years back, when online challenges were the trend, the duo didn’t disappoint either. They tried the koala challenge, for instance, though it didn’t go quite as planned.

The year was 2020. It was the height of the Covid era, with lockdowns in place, and people could only spend time with their families. During that time, the power couple attempted a challenge where one partner acted as the tree while the other climbed over them like a koala. Hence, the Koala Challenge.

The tricky part, however, is that the tree (in this case, Patrick) isn’t supposed to touch their partner (Brittany) for support. Until, of course, the koala has done the entire routine, moving from one part of the tree to another, without touching the ground.

Brittany posted the video of them trying out the challenge on her Instagram with the caption, “First attempt, there will be more” along with some laughing emojis.

Mahomes stood firmly with his wide stance and arms outstretched. His better half impersonated the koala and began by jumping onto his torso, wrapping her legs around his waist. She begins circling around and manages to get on his back and return to the front, as the quarterback struggles to stand firm. After this point, the trouble began!

Brittany started climbing on his back upside down, which had her struggling. Mahomes widened his stance and bent backward to allow his wife to get on his back. Upside down, her legs locked under the QB’s arms, Brittany clumsily attempted to climb back up from between his legs, but the way ahead seemed impossible.

Mahomes even broke the challenge rule by holding his wife’s hands for support, but ultimately, Brittany gave up. The result? She landed on the ground with a not-so-painful thud.

The challenge while fun for the couple must’ve been nerve-wracking for the Chiefs fans. It requires a lot of practice and finesse and, despite the couple being athletes themselves, seemed like a tough nut to crack in one try. One can only hope that the team’s physical therapist, Julie Frymyer, didn’t witness the routine. Or else, Patrick Mahomes would’ve had an earful at practice.