“What Made It Beautiful for the Buccaneers Is That Once It Came Together, It Came Together” : Carmelo Anthony approves NBA goat LeBron James’s comparison of current Lakers squad to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers 

Carmelo Anthony Reveals that LeBron James Compares Current Lakers Squad to Tom Brady and Buccaneers from last year.

The 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers are a team of mercenaries. No one is shocked at the team’s unending struggles through the regular season.

Filled with veterans, the Lakers are an old and experienced bunch, a combination that doesn’t work quite well in regular season games as we’ve already seen throughout the years with LeBron James’s previous teams. They take time to gel but somehow The King always makes it work by the playoffs as the last man standing.

Carmelo Anthony is one of the many veterans who came together at the start of this season to form the Lakers roster. Despite the team starting off this season in a different direction than most experts predicted, Carmelo Anthony thinks there’s light at the end of the tunnel. He believes that something LeBron James told him about Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the start of the season, still holds true today.

LeBron believes his Lakers team can have a 2020-21 Buccaneers type of ending with Tom Brady

Before the Lakers played their first game, during a player-organized voluntary minicamp in Las Vegas in September, LeBron had already told his team that he sees them like Brady’s Buccaneers. Agreeing with LeBron, Carmelo said in a recent conversation :

Just from the standpoint of starting off slow and having new guys on the team. New system. Guys trying to figure it out, guys trying to figure out how to play with LeBron and Anthony Davis and now incorporating Russ and just now everybody figuring out what their role is…And what made it beautiful for the Bucs is that once it came together, it came together and you saw what happened with that.

He further added, “It’s a great comparison. It’s something that we look forward to. We listen to it, we hear it. It’s a great comparison…and what better team and what better situation to compare it to than what the Bucs did last year?”

The Lakers expected to release an injury update on superstar Anthony Davis on Friday. Its possible that in a matter of weeks, the Lakers could be fully healthy and rejuvenated for the first time all season, with around 2 and a half months left before the postseason to put a run together, just like Tom Brady’s Bucs did.

