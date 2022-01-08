“Damn Ava Louise got Devin Booker?”: After Antonio Brown, Only Fans model sets her sights on taking down Kendall Jenner’s boyfriend and Suns star

NBA star Devin Booker is the latest victim as Ava Louise tries to milk the fame she got from the Antonio Brown saga.

After telling a wild story of hooking up with Antonio Brown the night before he was released by the Buccaneers, Louise is trying to make a name for herself by exposing athletes who are in her DMs. It appears Phoenix Suns SG Devin Booker is in the mix.

Louise had previously gone viral during the pandemic for participating in a TikTok challenge involving licking airline toilet seats. The OnlyFans model recently claimed that NBA star Devin Booker attempted to hook up with her too. It turns out Booker shot his shot but at the wrong rim. Louise shared screenshots of Booker asking for her phone number.



This Ava Louise girl AB was hanging with really is a terrible human lol pic.twitter.com/bt3MoVzxme — Ru (@DumbPhillyJawn) January 7, 2022

Damn she got book 😂😂😂 not Devin Booker pic.twitter.com/F6TB6wW6O6 — Antisocialmedia (@TLOP312) January 7, 2022

Kendall Jenner tries to deflect attention by tweeting about Devin Booker and his all star campaign

Booker is currently in a relationship with Kendall Jenner. What makes this extra spicy is that Booker’s name has previously been thrown around in sex scandals. The star shooting guard played a pretty central role in the infamous 7-Suns-Players-In-1-Night Scandal. Despite that, he never addressed it publicly and went on to have a pretty successful season. For now, silence seems to be the best option for Booker but if Louise comes out with anything more substantive, it can go sideways for Devin pretty quickly.

While such allegations have surfaced, Booker’s girlfriend Kendall Jenner has started a campaign for the former to secure the Suns star another berth in the All-Star game.

y’all know i wanna see #DevinBooker play in the All-Star Game #NBAAllStar 🤍 — Kendall (@KendallJenner) January 7, 2022

Could this be an attempt to deflect attention from Devin Booker ? We’ll have clarity on this only if Ava Louise decides to go all out on the NBA star the way she did with Antonio Brown.

How credible are Ava Louise’s claims ?

Meanwhile, it should be noted is that Ms. Louise hides the date of the DM in the screenshot. Who knows when the text was sent. It could have been a month ago or three years ago back when Jenner was still dating Ben Simmons and Booker was messing around with Jordyn Woods. It is although clear that Ms. Louise is doing this for clout. She has incentive to manipulate things to keep her name in the public. Unless she has some more evidence it’s only right that we take her claims with a grain of salt. Considering she has lied about things in the past.

