“What Point Did He Prove?”: NFL World Questions Ja’Marr Chase Training During Contract Tussle

Ja’Marr Chase is done holding out. Chase attended practices sporadically before the preseason, showing up to the club’s facilities, and participating in some drills but never took part in a full practice since the preseason began. He has been holding out and both parties were at an impasse.

However, the LSU alum finally returned to the field, taking part in his first full practice since the training camp began. The franchise posted the pictures from the practice, showing their star receiver connecting with Joe Burrow.

Surprisingly, there’s no report of Chase getting a contract extension. There is no clarity on the matter of whether the Bengals will pay him this season. But given the financial constraints, it’s unlikely that it will happen.

His return after missing a lot of practices surprised many fans who wondered if he’s getting a contract soon or if it was a futile exercise:

However, a fan offered a different perspective, suggesting that the WR was not "holding out," but rather missing practice to reduce the risk of injury:

Chase holding out for a bigger piece of pie seemed like an odd move from a receiver. The LSU Alum still has 2 years left on his 4-year $30.8 million contract he signed in 2021. So why did he hold out?

Chase wants the elite treatment?

The market for the receiver has blown up this season and $30 million is the new normal for an elite wideout. Chase is a top-five receiver, who has been to three Pro Bowls and got an All-Pro honors.

Given how he considers himself in the same league as Jefferson, the Bengals might have to pay the same. The Vikings paid their receiver a 4-year $140 million contract, despite him missing a good chunk of the last season.

The Bengals still have another season to get a deal done. But waiting beyond that will increase the price and might create friction between him and the front office. While he’s taking part in full practices now, there’s no guarantee that he will start the season.

Cincinnati will open their season on the 8th of September at home against the Patriots.