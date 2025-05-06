Highest-Paid Non-QB Ja’Marr Chase, Who Bought His Mom a $65,000 Car, Spent Another $100K on a New House for Her

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’marr Chase smiles as he takes questions during a press conference to announce the signing of new contracts for receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati. Credit-Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After four consecutive 1,000+ receiving yard seasons, 46 career receiving touchdowns, and a triple crown-winning campaign in 2024, Ja’Marr Chase finds himself atop nearly every ranking this offseason. Whether it’s a WR tier list or a payroll sheet, Mr. 7-11’s name is likely at the top of it.

Advertisement

Thanks to a historic four-year, $161 million contract extension, the former LSU Tiger is officially the highest-paid non-QB in the National Football League today. Thankfully, he seems to be spending his dollars in the right place.

Chase has made a tradition out of spoiling his mother every time he signs a new contract. In 2021, after inking a massive $30.8 million rookie contract, he famously bought her a $65,000, black Maserati. In light of his newfound wealth, the receiving phenom rightfully decided that his mother should no longer be forced to drive around in a car that lacked air conditioning.

“She been having an Audi and the Audi was like real bad, the air stopped working in it. So she’s not about to try to ride around in no hot car, so gotta get her a car ASAP. It’s like a midnight black with red interior Mazi. It’s real nice, already came stocked, so I didn’t pay no extra.”

Despite the superstar status of her son, Chase’s mother, Toleah, has managed to keep a low profile. Not much is known about her educational background or work history, which is rather impressive considering that the Cincinnati talent has ensured a luxurious lifestyle for her throughout the past four years.

His father, Jimmy, spends his time working as a drug court clinician. He also serves as a case manager for the Criminal District Court in their home state of Louisiana.

Chase’s charity wasn’t limited to the garage either. He also informed GQ Sports that he had previously given his mother $100,000 for a home, while his brothers and sisters each received a cash offering of $15,000.

“I got my mom’s crib. Paid the house off, so that’s officially her house. We own it. That was about $100,000, making sure the house was paid for and the bills are straight so we can have somewhere and have a family crib… We had like two hurricanes that came back and messed up the crib, so I was just making sure that I was taking care of the house.”

Much like his ball-catching skills, there seems to be no limit to Chase’s generosity. Now that he’s solidified himself as one of the top earners in football history, fans can expect to see some more lavish gifts being handed out in the near future.

A signing bonus of $22 million will likely make for a very merry Christmas this year at the Chase household. Should he manage to cash in on his annual incentive of $250,000, which is triggered by him seeing 65% of snaps in addition to the Bengals winning the Super Bowl, it’s safe to say that his biggest expectations for the following season will come from his family members rather than his fans.