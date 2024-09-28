What’s Next for Matthew Sluka After Calling It Quits With UNLV?

Matthew Sluka’s time with UNLV has come to an end after just 3 games. The starting quarterback’s decision to quit the Rebels program has sent shockwaves throughout the world of College Football. This abrupt exit follows a disagreement between the athlete and the college over their NIL agreement.

According to reports, the college allegedly extended a verbal offer to the QB, amounting to $100,000. However, UNLV denies that such an offer was ever made to him when Sluka transferred from Holy Cross.

The official statement by the university alleges that Sluka demanded financial compensation to continue playing, which they think is “a violation of the NCAA pay-for-play rules, as well as Nevada state law,” as per USA Today.

However, Sluka’s father maintains that they didn’t demand anything that wasn’t mentioned in their verbal commitment before.

This exit, though, could prove to be a fresh start for Sluka, who, having played less than five games, has saved his final season of eligibility. He now can try finding a new home to play in 2025.

For now, the collegiate quarterback will head to the transfer portal and will be training with a private coach.

Sluka’s decision opens up a new chapter in his career, potentially filled with enhanced financial prospects than he could have benefitted from at UNLV. Firstly, transferring to another program could make the QB eligible for various scholarships that may not have been available to him at his former college.

Moreover, given his recent record on the field, he could attract significant interest from sports brands and businesses looking to tap into his appeal and fan base. That said, as the shocking news does the rounds of the internet, former Washington safety also shared his two cents on the matter.



Ryan Clark on Sluka’s exit

On his podcast, The Pivot, Clark discussed Sluka’s delved deep into the reason why the QB might have quit UNLV. He argued that while the move might prove beneficial to Sluka, it might have a different impact on his teammates.

He also pointed out how the Rebels are doing well this season with a chance of making it to the playoffs. And perhaps Sluka should have used that to his advantage.

“Whatever’s going on with Matthew at UNLV, I say do whatever’s best for you. Now, here’s what’s effed up about it if you’re his teammate. We’re at UNLV, we just beat Kansas, right? We’re 3-0… We’re 16 votes behind Boise State. We could move into the top 25. There are now 12 teams that get into the college football playoff. What if we go undefeated and we get there?”

Clark also discussed Sluka’s mindset as he entered the transfer portal. With his final year of eligibility preserved, the quarterback now has the opportunity to capitalize on better financial deals, a contrast to the limited options he had when first entering college.

And given that the road to the NFL is often paved with broken dreams, Clark argued that Sluka is trying to secure his future now, especially since no one knows how his journey will unfold after declaring for the NFL.

“Coming out of high school, at least at that time, He was only good enough to go to Holy Cross. Even with a record-setting career at Holy Cross, it was only UNLV. What are the chances that He is going to make hundreds of millions of dollars playing quarterback in the NFL? That is not guaranteed to me.“

As Sluka navigates this complex process, his decision to enter the transfer portal could significantly impact his future career trajectory. It’ll be interesting to see where we can watch Matthew Sluka throw next.